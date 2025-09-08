CARIBBEAN POLICE OFFICERS URGED TO EMBRACE DIVERSITY IN CHANGING REGION

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, September 7, 2025 — Caribbean police officers have been urged to embrace diversity and cultural competence as the region confronts rapid social changes and prepares for the possibility of wider law enforcement support in crisis-hit Haiti.

Speaking at a joint graduation ceremony for prosecutors and constables at the Regional Police Training Centre (RPTC) at Paragon, Barbados’ Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police Barry Hunte stressed that officers must be ready to serve multicultural communities both at home and abroad—fairly, transparently, and without discrimination.

“Study other cultures. Respect other cultures. Embrace them,” Hunte told the 41 graduates. “That is the dynamic that will impact how we serve, and who we serve.”

Training for a New Policing Reality

ACP Hunte, who oversees special operations and management services, declared that cultural sensitivity, public speaking, and non-discriminatory service are now indispensable tools for frontline officers.

“As prosecutors, you are advocates. As frontline officers, you are advocates. You have to speak to a wide and diverse public,” he said, urging graduates to continuously sharpen their communication skills.

With migration flows increasing across the region and CARICOM discussions ongoing about police deployments in Haiti, Hunte cautioned that officers must be prepared to work in unfamiliar settings. “The movement of Caribbean people continues apace… and we are called upon, now more than ever, to police diverse communities and to do it effectively, fairly, and transparently.”

Prosecutors and Constables Graduate Together

The graduation marked the completion of two professional development programmes: a five-week prosecutors’ course and an enhanced constables development course.

26 officers from Barbados, Grenada, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, Montserrat, St Vincent and the Grenadines, the British Virgin Islands, and Turks and Caicos graduated from the prosecutors’ course.

15 constables from the Barbados Police Service completed the constables' programme, which covered investigations, cybercrime, community policing, domestic violence, case preparation, and officer safety.

Deputy Commandant Lawrence Collymore, who coordinated the training, praised the participants as eager learners who leave “more confident, better prepared, and more aware of the serious responsibilities that come with wearing the uniform.”

Voices from the Graduates

Delivering the student report on behalf of the constables, PC Corey Welch described the course as a confidence-builder: “The diversity of our group did not stop us from participating in the lectures or helping each other. This course has helped me sharpen, refresh, and enhance my policing knowledge.”

Sergeant Paula Brewster, speaking for the prosecutors, called the training “transformative,” shifting the focus from punishment to justice. “We are prosecutors, not persecutors. The goal is not to get a conviction but to see justice prevail for all.”

The ceremony also recognized outstanding participants:

Immigration Officer II Shelly Lashley (Barbados) and Delano Charles (St Vincent and the Grenadines) were named Best at Prosecution .

. PC Edward Blackman received the award for Best at Giving Evidence .

. PC Ronaldo Brown was named Best Student in the constables’ course.

Preparing for Tomorrow’s Challenges

In his closing remarks, ACP Hunte reminded the graduates that their training is not an end but a foundation. “I must not discriminate against any person living in Barbados, St Kitts, St Lucia, or Grenada. Because according to my Constitution, every person in Barbados is entitled to the full protection of the law.”

The ceremony underscored a clear message: Caribbean policing is no longer confined to enforcing the law, but demands cultural awareness, fairness, and adaptability in a region undergoing rapid change.