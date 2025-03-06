CARDIN HOME OF HORROR! Whistleblower Exposes Shocking Allegations of Systematic Abuse at Cardin Home

Sexual Assault, Starvation, and Staff Shortage and Negligence Unveiled – Urgent Call for Investigation

A whistleblower has come forward with explosive revelations detailing a harrowing pattern of sexual assault, physical and mental abuse, and neglect at the Cardin Home – the government-run facility for the elderly and mentally ill in St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to the whistleblower, patients at the Cardin Home are regularly and systematically raped and sexually assaulted by orderlies, fellow patients, and even outsiders who allegedly gain access to the facility at night. One particularly disturbing incident allegedly took place on December 26th, when an orderly was reportedly caught under a sheet on a bed with a wheelchair-bound patient. The shocking discovery was reported, but the whistleblower claims no serious investigation or disciplinary action followed.

The whistleblower painted a grim picture of the home’s infrastructure, describing the building as riddled with leaks and in constant disrepair. During heavy rains, nurses and staff reportedly spend more time mopping and cleaning than tending to patients. The dilapidated conditions, combined with chronic staff shortages, have left patients vulnerable and neglected.

Adding to the horror, the whistleblower disclosed that many nights the home operates without a registered nurse on site. In such cases, nursing aides and assistants – who are not qualified to administer medications – are forced to fill the roles of registered nurses, placing patients at further risk. This practice, the whistleblower noted, violates global medical standards and endangers the lives of the home’s most vulnerable residents.

The allegations also extend to food deprivation, with claims that cooks at the home have been caught preparing food meant for patients to take home for their own families. Starvation and malnutrition are reportedly rampant, exacerbating the already dire conditions.

The recent sudden deaths of two patients on back-to-back days have raised further alarm, prompting the whistleblower to call for a full-scale investigation into the circumstances surrounding these deaths. The whistleblower is urging the Ministry of Health, led by Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, to immediately launch a comprehensive audit of the Cardin Home’s operations, staff conduct, and infrastructure.

“The Cardin Home is a house of horrors,” the whistleblower lamented. “Patients are suffering in silence, and the authorities must act now before more lives are lost.”

The public is now demanding urgent intervention and accountability from the government. The vulnerable residents of the Cardin Home, along with their families and the dedicated staff who strive to provide care under impossible conditions, deserve better.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew – the nation is watching. The time for action is now.