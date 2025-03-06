BIG SIX T20 Set to Ignite St. Kitts with Cricket Frenzy – Local Talent Meets International Flavor!

Cricket fever is set to sweep across St. Kitts and Nevis as the BIG SIX T20 Tournament makes its grand return from March 15 to 23, 2025, at the iconic Warner Park Cricket Stadium – promising a thrilling fusion of local brilliance and international flair!

This year’s tournament delivers an electrifying new twist, with players registered and selected through an official draft system – a move that has elevated the prestige of the competition. The tournament’s global appeal is shining brighter than ever, with 65 overseas players registering and five international stars from Barbados, Antigua, Anguilla, and South Africa securing coveted spots in the teams.

The four participating franchises bring a unique dynamic to the tournament:

Oualie Sports Management (OSM): Nevis-based warriors showcasing the best of Nevisian talent

Young Guns: A fiery blend of players with Guyanese and Indian roots

Maximum Strikers: A powerhouse squad of St. Kitts' finest cricketers

City Sunrisers: A diverse mix of players from both St. Kitts and Nevis

With a mission to empower local talents, nurture youth development, and unite communities through cricket, the BIG SIX T20 is more than just a competition – it’s a celebration of cricket culture in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The tournament’s highly anticipated opener on March 15 at 7 PM will see a blockbuster clash between Maximum Strikers and Oualie Sports Management, setting the stage for nine days of edge-of-your-seat action.

Admission is FREE, inviting the entire nation to rally behind their local stars and experience the festive atmosphere that will light up Warner Park.

Cricket lovers, the countdown is on – get ready to witness the future of St. Kitts and Nevis cricket, where every ball will bring passion, pride, and unforgettable moments!

