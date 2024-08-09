DR. DOUGLAS BOOSTS SOUTH-SOUTH COOPERATION IN INDIA: NEW DEAL FOR HEALTHCARE COLLABORATION

New Delhi, India (8th August 2024)** – In a bold move to enhance South-South cooperation, Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas met with India’s Honourable Minister of Health and Family Welfare on August 6th. The high-level discussions focused on tackling shared health challenges, with both leaders emphasizing the potential of joint efforts in health education, medical tourism, pharmaceuticals, and the treatment of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and cancer.A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) is on the horizon, promising to formalize these critical initiatives and lay the groundwork for sustained cooperation between the two nations. Minister Douglas hailed the meeting as a landmark step, stating, “This meeting marks a significant milestone in our journey towards stronger South-South cooperation. By working together, we can harness our collective strengths and achieve better health outcomes for our people.”The future of bilateral relations looks promising as both countries prepare to leverage their shared resources for the greater good, setting the stage for groundbreaking advancements in global health.