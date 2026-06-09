BVI Calls on UN to use good offices to fulfill mandate of decolonization of last coloniesGovernment of the British Virgin Islands



8th June 2026

The British Virgin Islands (BVI) has called on the United Nations (UN) Special Committee on Decolonization (C24) to take meaningful steps in fulfilling its mandate to support the decolonization of the 17 remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories (NSGTs) at the Special Committee’s recently concluded Caribbean regional seminar on decolonization that took place in Managua, Nicaragua.

BVI Special Envoy Mr. Benito Wheatley, urged the Special Committee to employ its good offices to assist the Administering Powers and their 17 remaining colonies to peacefully advance the decolonization process through either integration, free association or independence.

He also insisted that the Special Committee redouble its efforts to facilitate the numerous requests by NSGTs for visiting missions to assess the progress of decolonization on the ground.

According to Mr. Wheatley,

“The Special Committee on Decolonization can make a difference in advancing decolonization by employing the major tools at its disposal, which include good offices and visiting missions. Both provide useful engagement and dialogue for both the Administering Power and the Governments and peoples of those Non-Self-Governing Territories seeking a full measure of self-government.”

The Special Envoy also updated seminar participants on the situation of the BVI whose Government is seeking full internal self-government in upcoming constitutional negotiations with the United Kingdom (UK), as well as a referendum in 2031 to fully decolonize the islands based on the three UN sanctioned options for sovereignty.

Wheatley thanked the Special Committee for the visiting mission dispatched to the BVI in 2024 and for its support strong support for continued democratic governance on the islands, but went on to say that if the 17 NSGTs saw no meaningful progress on their decolonization by the end of the Fourth International Decade for the Eradication of Colonialism in 2030, that the Special Committee would risk becoming irrelevant.

The Administering Powers include France, New Zealand, UK, and United States (US).

The 17 remaining Non-Self-Governing Territories include American Samoa, Anguilla, Bermuda, BVI, Cayman Islands, Falkland Islands, French Polynesia, Gibraltar, Guam, Montserrat, New Caledonia,

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Pitcairn, Saint Helena, Tokelau, Turks and Caicos Islands (TCI), US Virgin Islands (USVI) and Western Sahara.