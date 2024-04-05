PM Drew’s Health Advisor, Dr. Patrick Martin, Champions Grassroots Innovation for Stagnant St.Kitts and Nevis Medicinal Cannabis Industry

Dr. Patrick Martin, former Chief Medical Officer and current Special Advisor to Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew in the Ministry of Health, has emphasized the importance of grassroots development for the Medicinal Cannabis Industry. Speaking on the widely listened groundings programme, Dr. Martin addressed concerns about the industry’s stagnation and underscored the need for innovation to originate from local entrepreneurs rather than government entities.

The discussion arose amid growing apprehensions regarding the lack of progress in the cannabis sector, with Premier Mark Brantley expressing apprehension about St. Kitts and Nevis falling behind in the global race for industry development.

Responding to a question posed during the programme regarding potential strategies for revitalizing the industry, Dr. Martin emphasized the importance of allowing creativity and innovation to emerge organically from the grassroots level. He suggested that the management of the cannabis industry should not be solely vested in government or its appointees but should involve collaboration with a consortium of farmers to ensure proper development and equitable benefits for all stakeholders.

“I think that medicinal plants, like any other product or service, that the creativity and innovation should come from the ground up, not from government,” remarked Dr. Patrick Martin. “It should come from entrepreneurial minds, and if you can team up, it’s better.”

Dr. Martin’s remarks underscore the significance of empowering local entrepreneurs and farmers in driving the growth and development of the Medicinal Cannabis Industry. By fostering a collaborative approach that leverages the expertise and ingenuity of grassroots stakeholders, St. Kitts and Nevis can position itself for sustainable and inclusive progress in this burgeoning sector.

As discussions continue on the future direction of the cannabis industry, Dr. Martin’s insights serve as a valuable reminder of the importance of community engagement and grassroots empowerment in shaping its trajectory.