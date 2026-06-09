A MESSAGE OF PEACE FOR HAITI “WHAT ARE YOU WILLING TO DO FOR THE NEW HAITI TO COME?”

Across Haiti and throughout the Haitian diaspora, a question echoes louder than ever before:

What are you willing to do for the New Haiti to come?

The New Haiti is not simply a dream. It is a decision.

A decision to replace fear with vision.

Division with unity.

Despair with opportunity.

Violence with peace.

For too long, Haiti has carried the weight of political instability, economic hardship, forced migration, insecurity, and broken systems. Yet even in the midst of uncertainty, the Haitian people continue to demonstrate extraordinary resilience, innovation, faith, and determination.

Today, we issue a Message of Peace.

Peace is not passive.

Peace is action.

Peace is feeding families.

Peace is educating children.

Peace is creating jobs.

Peace is empowering women.

Peace is supporting small businesses.

Peace is investing in communities.

Peace is restoring dignity.

At New Haiti, we believe 2026 presents a historic opportunity to rebuild differently.

The world has changed. Technology has changed. Access to global markets has changed. Artificial intelligence, mobile banking, renewable energy, digital education, remote employment, agricultural innovation, and international collaboration now make possible what once seemed impossible.

Haiti does not need pity. Haiti needs partnership.

We are building a coalition of nonprofits, grassroots leaders, businesses, investors, educators, creatives, and advocates ready to accelerate change from the ground up. Together, we can create soft landings for returning families, support local entrepreneurship, expand food security initiatives, strengthen education and literacy, develop trade and workforce programs, and unlock economic opportunities that restore hope.

We know the challenges are enormous.

But we also know the potential is greater.

The New Haiti will not emerge from waiting for rescue.

It will emerge when ordinary people decide to become builders of peace.

To governments, institutions, philanthropists, investors, churches, and citizens of the world:

Stand with us.

To Haitians everywhere:

This is your moment to rise, reconnect, invest, mentor, create, and believe again.

History has already shown the world what Haiti can do when courage meets unity.

Now we ask one final question:

Are you willing to give us 180 days?

180 days to organize.

180 days to build.

180 days to mobilize solutions.

180 days to prove that a New Haiti is possible.

Peace begins when action begins.

NEW HAITI

Building Hope. Creating Opportunity. Restoring Dignity.



