BROWNE DRAWS THE LINE: ANTIGUA SAYS “NATIONAL INTEREST FIRST” AS U.S. THIRD-COUNTRY NATIONAL PROPOSAL SPARKS CARIBBEAN DEBATE

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA — Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne is sending a clear message to Washington and the wider region: cooperation has limits, and national security cannot be negotiated away.

Amid reports that the United States raised the possibility of Antigua and Barbuda accepting as many as 120 third-country nationals annually, Browne has made it clear that such a figure would not be acceptable to his government.

According to regional reports, Browne said the idea of accepting that number without guaranteed support, proper due diligence, and full safeguards was not in the best interest of Antigua and Barbuda. His position has reignited a major Caribbean conversation over sovereignty, border control, humanitarian responsibility, and the pressure small states face in managing relations with powerful international partners.

The Browne administration has previously stated that any arrangement with the United States would be non-binding, strictly case-by-case, and subject to Antigua and Barbuda’s full right to reject any individual. The government has also made clear that no person with a criminal record would be accepted, and that any consideration would be limited to a small number, reportedly no more than 10 persons per year, entirely at the government’s discretion.

For Browne, the issue is not simply diplomacy. It is national security, national capacity, and national interest.

Antigua and Barbuda, like many small Caribbean nations, faces real limits in housing, healthcare, immigration management, policing, social services, and public confidence. Browne’s position appears designed to balance international cooperation with a firm refusal to allow the twin-island state to become a holding destination for individuals rejected by larger countries.

The controversy comes as several Caribbean governments are reportedly being approached or engaged in discussions linked to third-country nationals. Jamaica has also been drawn into the regional debate, with reports that it is discussing an arrangement to accept limited numbers of non-Jamaican nationals from the United States under specific conditions.

But the question now facing the Caribbean is bigger than Antigua and Barbuda.

Should small island states participate in such arrangements at all? And if they do, what limits should be non-negotiable?

Critics across the region argue that any such programme must be transparent, legally sound, fully funded, and subject to parliamentary and public scrutiny. Supporters of carefully managed cooperation say Caribbean countries can engage international partners while protecting their own borders, provided strong conditions are in place.

Browne’s response has now become one of the clearest positions in the region: no automatic acceptance, no large numbers, no persons with criminal records, no compromise on national security, and no agreement that places the burden on Antigua and Barbuda’s taxpayers.

In a region where diplomacy often takes place behind closed doors, Antigua and Barbuda’s stance has placed the issue squarely before the public.

The message from St. John’s is unmistakable: friendship with Washington may matter, but the safety, sovereignty, and stability of Antigua and Barbuda come first.

And now the wider Caribbean must answer the same question: if asked to participate, what limits would your country support?