St. Kitts and Nevis-Rooted Shontel Patricia Bye Celebrated for Earning Business Administration Degree from Virginia Commonwealth University

The Stapleton, Davies-Biala, and Bye families are proudly celebrating the outstanding academic achievement of Shontel Patricia Bye, who has earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the prestigious Virginia Commonwealth University School of Business in Richmond, Virginia.

Shontel’s accomplishment reflects years of dedication, perseverance, discipline, and a strong commitment to academic excellence. Her success stands as a proud moment for her family, whose love, support, and encouragement helped shape the values, work ethic, and determination that carried her through this important milestone.

As she now begins building a promising career in Virginia’s banking industry, Shontel is already making meaningful contributions while continuing a family tradition of professional excellence. She follows in the footsteps of her uncle, Craig Stapleton, within the banking and financial institutions sector.

Looking ahead, Shontel plans to further her education by pursuing a Master of Business Administration with a concentration in Human Resource Management. Her commitment to lifelong learning and professional development reflects her desire to become an impactful leader and to create positive change within the organizations and communities she serves.

Her family extends heartfelt congratulations and best wishes as she continues her journey of success, service, and leadership.