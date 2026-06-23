AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2026 Heads to St. Kitts-Nevis: Basseterre Set to Become the Epicentre of Africa-Caribbean Business, Trade and Innovation

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — St. Kitts and Nevis is preparing to take centre stage in a major international business and development moment as the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis welcome delegates to the Fifth Annual AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum 2026 (ACTIF2026).

The high-level forum is scheduled for July 29–31, 2026, at the St. Kitts Marriott Beach Resort in Basseterre, bringing together government leaders, investors, entrepreneurs, business executives, development partners, and innovators from across Africa, the Caribbean, and beyond.

Under the powerful theme “Shared Roots, New Routes: Creating Pathways for Enterprise and Innovation,” ACTIF2026 is expected to spotlight the growing movement to deepen trade, investment, and economic cooperation between Africa and the Caribbean.

Now in its fifth year, the forum continues to serve as a major bridge between two regions bound by history, culture, and shared ambition. At a time when the global economy is shifting rapidly, ACTIF2026 is being positioned as a timely platform for bold conversations, practical partnerships, and new commercial pathways.

Organisers say the forum will focus on strengthening partnerships, identifying new markets, unlocking investment opportunities, and supporting the exchange of critical trade and market information between Africa and the Caribbean.

Participants can expect unmatched networking opportunities with government officials, private-sector leaders, entrepreneurs, and investors. The forum will also provide access to potential projects across key sectors including agriculture, oil and gas, manufacturing, renewable energy, infrastructure, tourism, and related industries.

Beyond networking, ACTIF2026 is also expected to offer trade and investment support, including advisory services, business facilitation, financing connections, and visibility for companies seeking to expand their products and services into new and existing markets.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, hosting the forum represents a significant opportunity to showcase the Federation as a serious destination for international business, investment dialogue, tourism, and cross-regional cooperation. It also places Basseterre at the heart of a wider AfriCaribbean economic conversation focused on enterprise, innovation, and shared prosperity.

With the Caribbean and Africa increasingly seeking stronger commercial ties, ACTIF2026 is expected to be more than a conference. It is being promoted as a strategic meeting point where ideas, capital, policy, and opportunity come together.

Registration is now open at:

https://actif2026.afreximbankevents.com/register/registration/select/