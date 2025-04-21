BRONZE, RECORD, AND GLORY: AKANYE SAMUEL FRANCIS SHINES FOR SKN AT CARIFTA 52!



“Firstly, I would like to thank God…” – Young Hurdles Star Speaks After Historic Podium Finish in Trinidad

Trinidad & Tobago – April 21, 2025 — With fire in his legs and faith in his heart, Akanye Samuel Francis has made St. Kitts and Nevis beam with pride, capturing bronze in the U20 Boys 400m Hurdles at the 52nd CARIFTA Games—and in doing so, he didn’t just medal, he made history.

In an exclusive post-race interview, the humble but fiercely driven Akanye shared the blood, sweat, and belief that powered him to his moment of glory.

“I felt great!” – The Making of a Champion

Akanye’s journey to the podium wasn’t smooth. In his own words:

“At the start of the season, I was doing good in training, but my first race wasn’t as fast… I don’t really have competition in Nsync, in the hurdles. But I knew coming here [to Trinidad], I’d go faster.”

And faster he went — first in the semi-finals, running a personal best, and then in the finals, where he cemented his place among the region’s best.

But it was what came next that lit up the Federation — Akanye broke the National U20 Junior Record in the semi-finals, a feat he called “a really big achievement for me.”

The Heart of a Warrior

Running back-to-back races in one day — heats and finals — would shake even seasoned athletes, but Akanye took it in stride.

“It was kind of new to me, but I held my own and gave my best in the finals.”

When asked what went through his mind crossing the finish line:

“I felt really happy… it’s my first year under 20, and the hurdles are higher than the past few years… So it was a really good achievement for me.”

Advice from a Rising Star

Akanye’s message to aspiring athletes back home was simple but powerful:

“Push and work hard. The Jamaicans and Bahamians—they work hard for it, so why can’t we? Have heart for the country.”

Gratitude from the Podium

With humility and pride, Akanye took time to thank those who made his moment possible:

“Firstly, I would like to thank God… Secondly, my coach for believing in me and pushing me. And my family—my mother and grandmother for being here. That really touched my heart.”

He also thanked everyone back home for their support and belief in him.

Akanye Samuel Francis is more than a medalist—he is a symbol of resilience, faith, and national pride. With his name now etched in the record books, this young hurdler is on track to becoming one of SKN’s most inspiring sports stories.

Bronze never looked so golden.

