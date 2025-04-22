TEACHERS STAND FIRM!—PLP’S CLAUDINE SAUNDERS IGNITES FIRESTORM OVER HEALTH CRISIS AT CAYON HIGH

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 22, 2025 — The gloves are off and the truth is ringing through the classrooms—PLP Constituency #8 Chairperson Claudine Saunders has issued a blistering, passionate, and emotional clarion call to teachers at Cayon High School and across the nation: “STAND YOUR GROUND. STAND FIRM. DO NOT BACK DOWN.”

In a fiery delivery at the People’s Labour Party (PLP) monthly press conference, Saunders recounted her own haunting experience as a former teacher at the Basseterre High School, where health complaints were mocked, ignored, and brushed aside as political theater—until the situation became too dangerous to ignore.

But now, it’s deja vu at Cayon High, where disturbing concerns about air quality, building safety, and potential health hazards are surfacing—and being swept under the rug. Saunders isn’t having it.

“Your health is your wealth!” she declared. “Do not let them silence you, do not let them brand you, do not let them gaslight you into submission.”

Slamming the current administration, Saunders accused those in power of delivering nothing but empty promises, pointing to a long-forgotten maintenance mandate that was supposed to keep schools safe, clean, and functional.

She painted a chilling picture of institutional neglect: teachers with skin conditions, lumps in throats, and mounting fear—all dismissed with smug grins and condescending laughter by officials who should be listening.

“We were called troublemakers. We were laughed at while pleading for our health. Now, it’s happening again—this time to the teachers and students of Cayon High,” Saunders said.

She called out those trying to silence dissent, especially teachers who support the current government but are now caught in the middle of a brewing health crisis.

“Even if you support this government—STAND UP. Apply the pressure. Demand better. It is your RIGHT.”

Saunders’ words weren’t just a speech—they were a battle cry, one that resonated deeply with every educator, parent, and citizen who believes that safe learning environments aren’t optional—they’re essential.

As the school term presses forward and the silence from the Ministry grows louder, Saunders’ call rings clearer than ever:

“To the teachers of Cayon—STAND FIRM. You’re not alone. We hear you. We see you. And we stand with you.”

