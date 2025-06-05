PM DREW HEADS TO TWO HEMISPHERES WITH 13-MEMBER DOUBLE DELEGATION — WHILE BOTH CONFERENCES OFFER VIRTUAL OPTION

“GLOBAL TOUR, LOCAL ABANDONMENT?” — PM Drew Attends Summits in France and Brazil with Massive Entourages, Ignoring Virtual Alternatives and Mounting Domestic Issues

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — While the nation wrestles with violent crime, economic pressure, and cries for accountability, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew is once again grabbing his passport — this time to attend two separate international conferences in two different hemispheres, leading a combined 13-member delegation to France and Brazil.

And here’s the kicker: both conferences offer the option for virtual participation.

That’s right. As Kittitians and Nevisians struggle with real problems on the ground, their Prime Minister and his political entourage are jetting across continents and separate hemispheres — at taxpayers’ expense — for meetings they could join from their desks.

THE DREW TRAVEL DIARIES CONTINUE — NOW ACROSS TWO CONTINENTS

France (Europe) – 3rd United Nations Ocean Conference (UNOC3)

Brazil (South America) – Brazil-Caribbean Summit

Despite both summits being fully accessible online — a practice embraced globally for cost-cutting and climate-conscious diplomacy — Drew and his elite team have opted instead for in-person globe-trotting with business-class flights, hotel stays, and per diems.

WHO’S FLYING WHERE? THE BREAKDOWN

Nice, France – UN Ocean Conference

PM Dr. Terrance Drew

Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke

Ms. Naeemah Hazelle

Ms. Colincia Levine

Mr. Miguel Flemming

H.E. Mutyce Williams

Mr. Eustance Wallace

Mr. Javon Liburd

Brasília, Brazil – Brazil-Caribbean Summit

PM Dr. Terrance Drew

Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas

Hon. Dr. Joyelle Clarke

Ms. Naeemah Hazelle

Mr. Javon Liburd

Ms. Jazzee Connor

That’s 13 individuals, with some doubling up on both trips — spanning thousands of miles, burning tens of thousands of dollars, for events that offer a Zoom link.

WHEN VIRTUAL WORKS FOR THE WORLD — WHY NOT FOR US?

Other nations, including Caribbean neighbours, have been embracing virtual participation in global forums to reduce costs, limit travel-related emissions, and keep key leaders focused on national priorities.

But PM Drew? He’s opted for maximum mileage and minimal accountability.

“NO LEADERSHIP AT HOME, NO SENSE ABROAD”

With homicides climbing, public infrastructure crumbling, healthcare rapidly deteorating, IMF declared that country facing significant fiscal and other challenges and scandals after scandals plague the administration , citizens are rightfully outraged.

“Who is actually running the country?”

“Why can’t our Prime Minister represent us from here?”

“Why are we footing the bill for all this?”

VIRTUAL OPTION IGNORED — PUBLIC TRUST ERODED

In a world where diplomacy can be done from your office, PM Drew’s insistence on physical presence across hemispheres is more than unnecessary — it’s insulting.

It signals a leader more interested in photo ops and global mingling than in rolling up his sleeves to fix the crises gripping his country.

WE DESERVE BETTER

The 13-person globe-trotting spree is not diplomacy — it’s a tone-deaf, taxpayer-funded tour while the country bleeds.

PM Drew says these meetings are about “advancing the Sustainable Island State Agenda.”

But the real question is:

How sustainable is a government that’s always on a plane — and never on the ground?

Stay with SKN Times for full coverage as this story unfolds and as the people demand transparency, restraint, and real leadership.

