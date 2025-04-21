80 YEARS OF GRACE & GREATNESS!Legendary Educator & Devoted Catholic Sister Pearline Mussendem Celebrates a Life of Impact, Faith, and Love

Basseterre, St. Kitts – April 21, 2025 — She taught with purpose. She led with love. And now, at 80 years young, Sister Pearline Mussendem stands as a glowing beacon of wisdom, resilience, and inspiration.

The beloved former teacher of the Roman Catholic School turned 80 in magnificent style, surrounded by a powerful circle of family, friends, former students, government dignitaries, and her cherished Catholic community.

A true pillar in education and a faithful servant of God, Sister Pearline began her milestone birthday with heartfelt worship at the Catholic Church on East Independence Square — the very sanctuary where she’s knelt in prayer and praise for decades. Later, she was honoured at a beautiful luncheon, overflowing with love, laughter, and tributes to a life well lived.

Among those who joined in the celebration were Third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and PLP National Leader Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, His Excellency Patches Liburd, former Attorney General Vincent Byron, fellow educators, parents of children she once taught, and scores of admirers from the wider Catholic family.

In her stirring remarks, Sister Pearline expressed heartfelt gratitude to everyone who made her journey so special. She gave all glory to God, praising Him for the strength to serve and for allowing her to shape so many young minds and hearts throughout her years in the classroom.

“I thank God for this milestone, and I thank all of you—my family, friends, and students—for walking this road with me. My life has been a blessing because of each of you.”

Sister Pearline Mussendem is more than a retired educator — she is a national treasure, a woman of unwavering faith, unmatched dedication, and a shining example of what it means to live a life of purpose.

As she turns 80, we don’t just celebrate her years — we celebrate her legacy.

Happy Birthday, Sister Pearline! May your light continue to shine for many more years to come!

