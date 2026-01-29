LAST-MINUTE ‘SYSTEM ACCESS’ CLAIM SHAKES CONFIDENCE IN VOTERS LIST. “COMPROMISE” CLAIM SPARKS OUTRAGE, SUSPICION, AND SERIOUS QUESTIONS ABOUT ELECTORAL CREDIBILITY

STUNNING EVE-OF-DEADLINE “COMPROMISE” CLAIM SPARKS OUTRAGE, SUSPICION, AND SERIOUS QUESTIONS ABOUT ELECTORAL CREDIBILITY

Just one day after SKN Times exposed what many described as a disturbing mix of archaic practices, administrative confusion, and visible mismanagement inside the Electoral Office, the Government has now dropped a bombshell of its own—claiming the electoral system and voters’ list were accessed without authorisation.

The timing could hardly be more explosive.

The revelation was issued on the eve of the statutory posting of the Annual Register of Voters, at a moment when public confidence was already shaken by disclosures that the voters’ list had been taken offline and that publication had regressed to rum-shop doors, abandoned buildings, and questionable posting locations—a throwback many observers say belongs to another century, not a modern democracy.

Now, the public is being told that for months, unknown persons allegedly accessed the Electoral Office’s computer systems remotely.

And the questions are coming fast—and hard.

A CONVENIENT DISCOVERY AT A CONVENIENT TIME?

According to the official statement from the Office of the Supervisor of Elections, unauthorised remote access to the Electoral Office’s systems was “discovered,” the IT Department was engaged, and the access was disabled. The White Collar Crime Unit was contacted. The public was assured—repeatedly—that there was no alteration, corruption, or compromise of the voters’ lists.

Yet in the same breath, the statement admits that electoral lists and related information may have been extracted.

For many observers, that contradiction alone raises red flags.

More troubling still is the timing.

Why now?

Why one day before the lists are legally due to be published?

Why immediately after days of public exposure of systemic confusion, outdated practices, and apparent administrative disorder?

Political analysts, civil society voices, and ordinary citizens alike are openly questioning whether this dramatic announcement is a genuine discovery—or a convenient narrative.

FROM “NO PROBLEMS” TO “SYSTEM BREACH” OVERNIGHT

Under previous administrations, there were no public reports, warnings, or crises involving electronic compromise of the voters’ list.

Yet now—after the appointment of a designated Chief ICT figure with responsibility over the system—the country is being told that unauthorised access has allegedly been occurring “over the last few months.”

That reality has not gone unnoticed.

If true, critics ask, what does this say about system oversight, internal controls, and competence?

If untrue—or exaggerated—then an even darker question emerges: Is this a pre-emptive excuse being constructed to explain delays, irregularities, or future disputes?

CHAOS FIRST. EXCUSE NEXT?

The sequence of events is what troubles many the most.

First came revelations of:

Voters’ lists removed from online access

Posting locations that included abandoned properties

A reversion to informal, outdated, and opaque publication methods

Confusion about who holds responsibility and authority

Then came the statement.

To critics, the pattern looks less like transparency and more like damage control.

The concern is not merely administrative—it is democratic.

In any functioning democracy, the voters’ list is sacred. Confidence in elections begins there. When management appears chaotic and explanations arrive only after exposure, trust erodes rapidly.

OFFICIAL WORDS VS PUBLIC CONFIDENCE

The Supervisor of Elections insists that:

No data was altered

The system is secure

Legal frameworks are being respected

The public should rely only on officially published lists

But credibility is not built on statements alone.

It is built on process, consistency, professionalism, and transparency—all of which have been called into question over the past several days.

This latest announcement, rather than reassuring the nation, has deepened anxiety.

A DEMOCRACY DESERVES BETTER

At minimum, this episode demands:

Full independent clarification of what actually occurred

Clear timelines, technical explanations, and accountability

Transparency around system access, oversight, and controls

An end to ad-hoc, archaic publication practices

Anything less will only fuel suspicion that mismanagement is being masked by manufactured urgency.

Whether this alleged breach is real, overstated, or strategically timed, one fact is undeniable: public confidence in the electoral system has taken a serious hit.

And in a democracy, that is not a minor issue—it is a national emergency.

SKN Times will continue to ask the hard questions, demand clarity, and defend the public’s right to a credible, transparent, and properly managed electoral process.