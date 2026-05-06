ATTORNEY SASHA LLOYD APPOINTED ATTACHÉ TO THE ST. KITTS AND NEVIS MISSION AT THE UNITED NATIONS

TIMES CARIBBEAN | SKN TIMES | ST. KITTS–NEVIS DAILY

A proud moment for Saint Kitts and Nevis and particularly the island of Nevis is unfolding on the international stage as Attorney Sasha Lloyd has officially been appointed Attaché to the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations in New York.

Ms. Lloyd, who currently serves as Crown Counsel II within the Attorney General’s Chambers of Saint Kitts and Nevis, continues to distinguish herself as one of the Federation’s rising legal minds after being awarded the prestigious Italy–AOSIS Fellowship for 2026 — becoming the first national of Saint Kitts and Nevis ever selected for the globally respected programme.

The fellowship, which commenced in mid-February 2026 and runs through December 2026, saw Ms. Lloyd selected among only ten fellows worldwide, a remarkable achievement that has generated praise across legal, diplomatic, and academic circles throughout the Caribbean.

During the fellowship period, Ms. Lloyd is attached to the Permanent Mission of Saint Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, where she now serves as an Attaché supporting the Federation’s engagement in critical multilateral negotiations and international legal affairs.

Her work will focus heavily on the United Nations Sixth Committee (Legal Affairs), one of the UN’s most important bodies responsible for the development and codification of international law. In this role, Ms. Lloyd will provide legal analysis, negotiation support, and technical expertise on complex international legal matters impacting small island developing states.

The appointment marks yet another milestone in an already impressive academic and professional journey.

Known for her expertise in legal advocacy, maritime law, litigation, and international legal affairs, Ms. Lloyd previously earned a Master of Laws in International Maritime Law from the prestigious IMO International Maritime Law Institute as a Nippon Foundation Fellow.

At the Attorney General’s Chambers, she has contributed significantly to matters involving environmental law, maritime boundaries, fisheries legislation, and international ocean governance — all areas of growing strategic importance for vulnerable island nations navigating climate change, maritime security, and sustainable development challenges.

Her growing international profile has also been reflected through her involvement in volunteer and international legal initiatives, leadership development programmes, and educational advancement.

Observers say Ms. Lloyd’s appointment reflects the increasing emergence of young Kittitian and Nevisian professionals making meaningful contributions on the global stage.

The achievement is being celebrated as not only a personal accomplishment for Ms. Lloyd, but also as a significant moment for Saint Kitts and Nevis’ expanding diplomatic and legal footprint within the international community.

As she undertakes her duties in New York, many across the Federation are viewing her success as an inspiration to young Caribbean professionals pursuing excellence in law, diplomacy, governance, and international affairs.

With determination, intellect, and a growing record of achievement, Attorney Sasha Lloyd now joins a new generation of Caribbean legal professionals helping to shape conversations at the highest levels of international diplomacy.