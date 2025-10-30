WORLD BANK AND IMF PROJECT LOWEST ECONOMIC GROWTH IN YEARS FOR ST. KITTS-NEVIS IN 2026 — CONTRADICTING GOVERNMENT’S OPTIMISTIC FORECAST

By SKN Times Editorial Desk | October 30, 2025

Global Institutions Warn of Sharp Slowdown Ahead

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have projected that St. Kitts and Nevis is on track to record its lowest rate of economic growth in several years in 2026, forecasting expansion of just 0.9% — a stark contrast to the more optimistic outlook presented by Acting Financial Secretary Carlton Pogson, who described the island’s economy as “steady and strengthening” at this week’s Budget 2026 National Forum.

According to the IMF’s Caribbean Regional Outlook, the twin-island Federation’s post-pandemic rebound is losing momentum due to sluggish investment activity, rising debt servicing costs, and weak capital project execution. The World Bank’s Global Economic Prospects 2025 report echoed similar caution, noting that tourism-dependent microstates like St. Kitts and Nevis are now grappling with tighter fiscal conditions, declining private sector credit growth, and growing vulnerability to climate-related disruptions.

Pogson’s Optimism: “A Stabilising Foundation”

During the Budget Forum at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort on October 29, Mr. Pogson maintained that the local economy remains on firm footing.

“As we look ahead to the end of fiscal year 2025, our nation’s economy is forecasted to grow by 1.1 percent,” he said. “While the pace may be modest, it marks a stabilising foundation upon which we can build.”

He pointed to declining inflation — falling from 3.6% in 2023 to just 0.6% up to August 2025 — as evidence of fiscal prudence and price stability. Pogson further projected average annual growth of 2.5% between 2026 and 2030, with GDP reaching EC $2.7 billion by the decade’s end, driven by broad-based expansion across construction, tourism, and services.

However, his assessment is at odds with the multilateral institutions’ independent modeling, which suggests the Federation’s economic momentum will be constrained by structural bottlenecks — notably, limited export diversification, the slow rollout of public sector projects, and declining investor confidence amid political and policy uncertainty.

Key Sectors Show Uneven Performance

The IMF’s data indicates that the construction sector, which accounts for 13.5% of GDP, is slowing due to delays in flagship government projects, including the Smart Homes programme and several long-promised healthcare and education facilities. Meanwhile, tourism arrivals, though improved since 2023, remain below pre-pandemic averages, reflecting stiffer competition from neighboring islands like Antigua, St. Lucia, and Dominica, all of which have launched aggressive digital marketing and infrastructure upgrades.

Agriculture and fisheries — which collectively represent just 1.2% of GDP — are expected to grow by 6.8%, a positive signal but still insufficient to offset stagnation elsewhere. Analysts note that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to rely heavily on imported goods and external capital inflows through the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme, leaving the economy vulnerable to global policy shifts and reputational risks.

External Risks Cloud the Outlook

Both the IMF and World Bank underscored that geopolitical shocks — including instability in the Middle East, U.S.–Venezuela tensions, and slowing demand in major source markets — pose additional risks to St. Kitts and Nevis. The island’s small fiscal space also limits its capacity to respond to external pressures.

Moreover, climate change remains a critical threat. The IMF’s Caribbean Climate Vulnerability Index ranks St. Kitts and Nevis among the top 15 most climate-exposed economies per capita, with extreme weather events projected to shave up to 1.5% of annual GDP by 2030 unless adaptation measures accelerate.

Divergence Between Global and Domestic Perspectives

Economists say the discrepancy between the government’s projections and international forecasts reflects differing assumptions. While Mr. Pogson’s outlook hinges on anticipated capital inflows and successful execution of planned projects under the Sustainable Island State Agenda (SISA), the World Bank and IMF models apply more conservative baselines, factoring in the Federation’s historical project delays, limited fiscal buffers, and declining CBI receipts.

A senior regional economist, speaking to SKN Times on condition of anonymity, summarized the situation bluntly:

“The fundamentals are stabilizing, yes, but there’s little evidence of the kind of broad-based, investment-led growth that can deliver 2.5% annually. The external environment is tough, and the domestic engines of growth remain weak.”

Path Forward: Reform and Diversification Needed

Despite the sobering projections, international analysts agree that policy reforms and sectoral diversification could reinvigorate growth over the medium term. These include:

Strengthening public sector project management and procurement efficiency ;

; Deepening linkages between tourism and agriculture ;

; Expanding digital services, renewable energy, and blue economy initiatives ; and

; and Enhancing private investment frameworks through regulatory modernization and transparency.

As the Drew administration prepares to unveil the 2026 National Budget, policymakers face the delicate task of balancing optimism with realism — ensuring that projections inspire confidence without obscuring the structural vulnerabilities that threaten long-term stability.

Conclusion

While the Ministry of Finance projects “steady growth” and a “resilient recovery,” the world’s leading financial institutions paint a more cautious picture. Whether 2026 becomes a year of renewed expansion or the slowest growth in recent memory will depend not only on global conditions but also on the government’s ability to deliver tangible results, restore investor confidence, and diversify beyond the familiar comfort zones of construction, tourism, and citizenship sales.

In the coming months, St. Kitts and Nevis will find itself at a crossroads — between the promise of progress and the peril of complacency.

