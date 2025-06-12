BREAKING – TRAGEDY IN THE SKIES: Air India Flight to London Explodes in Fireball Just After Takeoff, 244 Feared Dead

AHMEDABAD, INDIA – June 12, 2025 — The world is reeling from one of the deadliest aviation disasters in recent memory as an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, Flight AI171, crashed in a massive fireball just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport, killing many of the 244 souls on board.

The wide-body jet, bound for London Gatwick, vanished from radar at 08:08:51 UTC (13:38 local time) — at an altitude of just 625 feet. Moments later, a thunderous explosion was heard across the city, and plumes of black smoke were seen rising from the crash site, which eyewitnesses describe as a scene of total devastation.

Emergency personnel work at the crash site of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad, India, June 12, 2025, in this still image taken from video. ANI/Reuters TV via REUTERS

“It was a fireball in the sky,” said one shaken resident. “The ground shook, and then we saw flames tearing through the buildings.”

The aircraft, registration VT-ANB, was carrying 242 passengers and crew — including 217 adults, 11 children, and 16 crew members. Early reports indicate that among those on board were 169 Indian nationals, 53 Britons, 7 Portuguese citizens, and 1 Canadian.

Officials have confirmed that the aircraft went down in a civilian residential area, compounding the tragedy with potential casualties on the ground. Firefighters, rescue teams, and military personnel are on the scene battling flames and sifting through the wreckage for survivors.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed “profound sorrow” and ordered an immediate investigation into the cause of the disaster. A national day of mourning is being discussed.

The aircraft, a Boeing 787 Dreamliner — known for its modern safety features — was reported to be in normal condition prior to takeoff. But in a terrifying turn of events, it lost contact with air traffic control seconds after liftoff.

This horrific crash comes as air travel has rebounded globally following years of pandemic slowdown, and now raises serious questions about safety protocols and aircraft maintenance standards.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and Boeing have launched a full-scale probe, with black box recovery operations underway.

As the death toll rises, families across the world are waiting in anguish, hoping against hope for news of loved ones who may have survived.

This is a developing story.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to every family affected by this unimaginable tragedy.

Rest in Peace to all those lost in the skies above Ahmedabad.

