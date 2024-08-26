Serena Browne Appointed as New Principal of Ivor Walters Primary School

The Ivor Walters Primary School in Nevis has appointed Serena Browne as its new principal. Browne, a highly trained and dedicated educator, brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to her new role, having served as a trained graduate teacher under the Nevis Island Administration.Browne’s academic journey is a testament to her commitment to education. She pursued her tertiary education at the University of the West Indies (UWI) Global Campus, St. Kitts & Nevis, where she honed her skills in secondary education. Before her time at UWI, she studied at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College, where she further specialized in secondary education, graduating in 2019. Her academic foundation was laid at the Nevis 6th Form College (2013-2015) and Charlestown Secondary School.As principal, Browne is expected to bring innovative leadership and a passion for academic excellence to Ivor Walters Primary School. Her appointment marks a significant milestone in her career, and she is set to make a positive impact on the students and staff alike.