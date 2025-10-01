VYBZ KARTEL SCORES FOURTH BILLBOARD CHARTING HIT WITH “PBT” FEATURING TRAVIS SCOTT AND TYLA

Dancehall King continues global takeover with high-profile collaboration climbing Billboard charts

KINGSTON, Jamaica (Times Caribbean Entertainment) – The “World Boss” Vybz Kartel has done it again. The incarcerated yet unstoppable King of the Dancehall has scored his fourth Billboard-charting hit with the explosive new single “PBT,” featuring American rap superstar Travis Scott and South African breakout sensation Tyla.

The track, a fusion of dancehall grit, hip-hop swagger, and Afropop vibes, continues to surge on the Billboard Rhythmic Airplay chart, jumping this week from #23 to #18. Since its debut at #38 on August 16, 2025, “PBT” has been steadily climbing—a clear signal that Kartel’s global influence remains unshakable.

Kartel’s Billboard Legacy

This latest triumph cements Kartel’s Billboard track record, which already includes:

“Pon De Floor” (with Major Lazer) – peaked at #41 on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart in 2010

– peaked at on Billboard’s Dance Digital Song Sales chart in 2010 “Ramping Shop” (with Spice) – reached #76 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart

– reached on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart “Fever” – a certified gold anthem that climbed to #36 on R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay and #23 on Rap Airplay charts

With “PBT,” Kartel continues to prove that his brand of dancehall not only dominates Caribbean soundscapes but also blends seamlessly with the world’s hottest genres and stars.

Global Fusion, Global Appeal

Critics have hailed the single as a bold experiment in cross-cultural synergy. Travis Scott’s trap-driven cadence, Tyla’s smooth Afropop hooks, and Kartel’s razor-sharp delivery create a track designed for both dance floors and radio waves across continents.

Industry analysts say the collab underscores Kartel’s uncanny ability to remain musically relevant, even while behind bars, by tapping into global networks of influence and creativity.

Dancehall on the World Stage

For fans of the genre, “PBT” is more than just another hit—it’s a reminder of how deeply dancehall continues to shape global music trends. From Kingston to Houston to Johannesburg, the single symbolizes the unifying power of rhythm, culture, and Kartel’s enduring charisma.

With “PBT” climbing the charts and industry buzz mounting, one thing is clear: Vybz Kartel is still writing his legend—one Billboard hit at a time.