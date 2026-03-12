SKNABA Announces Unprecedented Corporate Sponsorship Support as 2026 Premier League Tips Off This Saturday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 12, 2026

Basseterre, St. Kitts — The St. Kitts-Nevis Amateur Basketball Association (SKNABA) has announced an unprecedented level of corporate sponsorship support for the 2026 basketball season, marking a historic milestone for the development and resurgence of the sport in the Federation.

The announcement was made during the SKNABA 2026 League Media Launch held on Wednesday, March 11, 2026, where officials revealed a wave of new partnerships, expanded sponsorship commitments, and strong corporate backing for what is expected to be one of the most exciting seasons in the history of basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The success of the sponsorship drive is credited to the tireless efforts of the SKNABA Sponsorship and Marketing Committee, led by Chairman Wallis Wilkin, whose team worked for months to build relationships across the corporate community and secure support for the league’s revival and expansion.

Among the highlights of this year’s sponsorship programme is the historic in-kind partnership with South Beach Promo, which represents one of the most valuable promotional collaborations ever secured by SKNABA. South Beach Promo will play a major role in supporting league branding, uniforms, awards, and promotional initiatives throughout the season.

In addition, longtime partner National Bank Group of Companies has doubled its sponsorship commitment, reaffirming its continued leadership in supporting sports development and community initiatives in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The 2026 season also welcomes several new sponsors while celebrating the return of valued corporate partners, including:

S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd.

Horsford’s Valu Mart

St. Kitts Concrete Masters

The Cable St. Kitts

St. Kitts Credit Union

Digital Print Plus

Their support reflects growing confidence in the league and the important role basketball plays in youth development, community engagement, and national pride.

The league has also received meaningful contributions from members of the basketball fraternity itself. Former national players Gladwyn Garnette and Lincoln Glasford, along with Karen Glasford, have stepped forward to support the league by donating medical first aid kits for every registered team participating in the 2026 SKNABA season. Their contribution will help ensure that teams are better prepared to respond to injuries and medical needs throughout the league.

During the media launch, remarks were delivered by several key leaders and partners who have played an important role in supporting the league’s growth. These included SKNABA President Glen Jeffers, SKNABA General Secretary Jahkeeda Thomas, Naren Maynard, Vice Chairman of the SKNABA Sponsorship Committee, Dwayne Fergusson, Country Manager for South Beach Promo, and Quincy Prentice, Chief Information Officer at the National Bank Group of Companies.

Each speaker underscored the importance of corporate partnerships, youth development, and the role of basketball in strengthening communities across St. Kitts and Nevis.

Chairman of the SKNABA Sponsorship Committee Wallis Wilkin praised the corporate community and members of the basketball family for stepping forward at a critical time for the sport.

“This level of support from the corporate community is truly unprecedented for basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis. It is a testament to the belief that our sponsors have in the vision of SKNABA and in the power of basketball to positively impact our young people and our communities. I also want to recognize former national players Gladwyn Garnette and Lincoln Glasford, along with Karen Glasford, for their generous donation of first aid kits for every team. Their contribution reflects the spirit of giving back that continues to strengthen the SKNABA family.”

Wilkin also noted that the renewed corporate investment sends a strong signal that basketball is entering a new era of growth and professionalism.

All eyes now turn to the opening night of the SKNABA South Beach Promo–National Bank Group SKNABA Premier League, which officially tips off this Saturday at the renovated Basketball City.

The league promises high-energy competition, elite local talent, and a renewed passion for the sport that has long been a cornerstone of community life in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Basketball fans across the Federation are encouraged to come out and support the teams as the 2026 SKNABA season begins a new chapter in the sport’s proud history.

— END —