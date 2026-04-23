NO NEW TAXES, MORE RELIEF: PIERRE’S 2026/27 BUDGET CHAMPIONS “BREAD, JUSTICE AND FREEDOM” FOR SAINT LUCIANS

CASTRIES, SAINT LUCIA — April 23, 2026 — The Government of Saint Lucia has unveiled what is being hailed as a people-first, relief-driven national budget, as Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre delivered the 2026/27 fiscal package anchored on the core philosophy of “Bread, Justice and Freedom.”

Backed by the Saint Lucia Labour Party, the budget is being positioned as a direct response to the everyday struggles of citizens, with targeted support aimed at workers, pensioners, families, students, and small business owners—without introducing any new taxes.

DIRECT RELIEF FOR THE PEOPLE

At the heart of the budget is a suite of cash support measures and social investments designed to ease the burden on vulnerable households:

$1,000 one-off payment to expectant mothers

to expectant mothers $700 one-time payment to pensioners

to pensioners $200 one-time payment to Public Assistance Programme beneficiaries

to Public Assistance Programme beneficiaries Payment for five CXC subjects for students

for students Expansion of the School Feeding Programme

Continued push toward Universal Early Childhood Education

Enhanced support for persons with disabilities

Increased assistance for housing, healthcare, education, and small businesses

Officials say these initiatives represent “Bread in action”—placing real, tangible support directly into homes and communities.

JUSTICE THROUGH OPPORTUNITY

Beyond financial relief, the budget emphasizes social equity and inclusion, expanding opportunities for groups often left behind. The administration has committed to strengthening support systems for the elderly, low-income families, at-risk youth, and young entrepreneurs.

Government officials say the approach reflects policy built around people—not politics, ensuring that more Saint Lucians have a fair chance to succeed.

BUSINESS RELIEF AND ECONOMIC BREATHING ROOM

For the private sector, the message is clear: stability and opportunity.

With no new taxes, businesses are expected to benefit from:

An extended Tax Amnesty Programme

Reduction of interest and penalties on overdue taxes from 12.5% to 6%

Extended deadlines for corporate tax filings

Access to tax rebates and credits

Improved digital government services

Measures to enhance the ease of doing business

This, the government says, represents “Freedom”—freeing businesses to grow, invest, and create jobs without additional financial strain.

TEERING THROUGH GLOBAL CHALLENGES

Prime Minister Pierre emphasized that the budget comes at a time of ongoing global economic uncertainty, with rising costs and external shocks affecting small island states.

Despite these pressures, the government highlighted strong fiscal improvements, including:

A reduction in government payables from over EC$160 million in 2022 to approximately EC$20 million by December 2025

An improved primary balance

A reduced overall deficit

An increased current account surplus

These indicators, officials argue, demonstrate responsible financial management alongside social investment.

🗳️ POLITICAL CONTRAST SHARPENS

The budget has also intensified political debate, with the SLP drawing a sharp contrast between its governance and the opposition United Workers Party.

Government supporters argue that while the administration is focused on solutions and stability, the opposition remains rooted in criticism and political maneuvering.

📣 CALL FOR NATIONAL SUPPORT

The SLP is urging citizens to rally behind the budget and its people-centered initiatives, while also calling for personal responsibility in managing household finances, conserving resources, and supporting local production.

🇱🇨 “LABOUR LEADERSHIP” ON DISPLAY

With its mix of direct financial relief, social investment, and fiscal discipline, the 2026/27 Budget is being framed as a defining statement of Labour governance.

No new taxes. More relief. Stronger management.

For many Saint Lucians, the message is simple—and powerful:

Bread, Justice, and Freedom are not just slogans—they are now policy in action.