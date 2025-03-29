BUSINESSMAN GIRISH HIRANANDANI & LOCAL WOMAN CHARGED IN MASSIVE FRAUD BUST; WOMAN ALSO FACES DRUG SMUGGLING CHARGES!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – The Federation has been rocked by a shocking financial fraud and drug trafficking scandal, with prominent businessman Girish ‘Kumar’ Hiranandani and Aniyah Fagan now at the center of major criminal investigations.

Port Zante Mogul Hiranandani Charged with Money Laundering & Fraud

Hiranandani, the owner of multiple retail stores on Port Zante, including The Chocolate Factory, has been slapped with two counts of Money Laundering and three counts of Obtaining Credit by Fraud and False Pretence. Authorities say the alleged crimes took place between December 25th and 27th, 2022, at Port Zante, where his businesses operate.

This high-profile businessman, known for catering to cruise ship visitors, was formally charged at the Basseterre Police Station on March 27th, 2025. His arrest sends shockwaves through the local business community as investigators dig deeper into his financial dealings.

Drug Importation Sting: Fagan Nabbed for Smuggling Cannabis & Methamphetamine

While Hiranandani faces fraud charges, authorities also cracked down on Aniyah Fagan of Buckley’s Courtyard, who now faces seven serious drug-related charges stemming from an illegal narcotics shipment seized at Bird Rock on March 20th, 2025.

Fagan has been charged with:

Importing Cannabis & Methamphetamine (“Ecstasy”)

Attempting to deceive Customs officers

Fraudulently evading authorities

Submitting false documents

She was officially charged at the Basseterre Police Station on March 27th, 2025, the same day as Hiranandani.

Authorities Crack Down as Crime Wave Escalates

With one of Port Zante’s top business figures facing financial crime charges and a major drug smuggling operation uncovered, law enforcement is sending a strong message against corruption and criminal networks.

Will more arrests follow? How deep does the financial fraud go? And what consequences will this have for businesses and national security?

Stay locked in for updates as this bombshell investigation unfolds!