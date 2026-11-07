82-YEAR-OLD BARBADOS LAWYER SENTENCED TO OVER SIX YEARS IN PRISON FOR STEALING $855,000 FROM LONDON-BASED CLIENT!

VETERAN ATTORNEY HILARY JEFFERY NELSON ORDERED TO REPAY FULL AMOUNT AFTER COURT CONDEMNS SERIOUS BREACH OF CLIENT TRUST AND WARNS OF DAMAGE TO BARBADOS’ INTERNATIONAL REPUTATION!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | Saturday, November 7, 2026

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS — A shocking case of professional misconduct has ended with an 82-year-old Barbadian attorney being sentenced to more than six years in prison after stealing approximately BDS$855,000 entrusted to him by a London-based client for the purchase of a home in Barbados.

Veteran lawyer Hilary Jeffery Nelson was sentenced on Thursday, November 5, by Justice Pamela Beckles in the No. 5 Supreme Court to six years and 64 days in prison, following his conviction for stealing £347,560 from Errol Hewitt between November 13, 2018, and March 4, 2019.

The money was supposed to secure a dream property in St. Peter, Barbados.

Instead, it became the centre of a devastating financial ordeal.

According to court proceedings reported by Barbados Today, Hewitt had secured a mortgage against his home in the United Kingdom and transferred the funds into Nelson’s client account to facilitate the purchase of a property valued at US$450,000.

Although an initial 10 percent deposit was paid to the seller, the remaining purchase funds were not transferred as intended.

Hewitt subsequently reported the matter to police after unsuccessful efforts to account for his money.

The court heard that the client continued facing substantial financial obligations, including mortgage interest, while suffering considerable emotional and financial hardship.

Justice Beckles strongly condemned Nelson’s actions, stressing that lawyers occupy positions of exceptional responsibility and that the misuse of clients’ funds undermines confidence in the entire legal profession.

The judge warned that such misconduct carries consequences beyond the immediate victim, potentially damaging Barbados’ reputation locally and internationally.

Despite Nelson’s more than five decades in legal practice, previously clean criminal record, advanced age and health considerations, the court determined that imprisonment was necessary.

His sentence reflected several mitigating factors, including his eventual guilty plea and time already spent on remand.

The court also ordered Nelson to repay the entire BDS$855,000 within 12 months. Failure to comply will result in an additional two years of imprisonment, to be served consecutively.

The case raises serious questions about professional accountability, the protection of clients’ funds and the importance of public confidence in Caribbean legal institutions.

For Hewitt, what began as an investment in a Barbados property became a costly experience with consequences extending far beyond the courtroom.

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