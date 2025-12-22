30M, $45M, $66M REQUESTED-THE TRUTH WILL STAND – EVERY DOLLAR DELIVERED ! Dr Harris Dismantles PM Drew and Premier Brantleys False ‘Fair Share’ Narrative in Explosive Budget Reply”

Basseterre — In a blistering, facts-driven budget response in the National Assembly, Third Prime Minister Dr. Timothy Harris decisively dismantled the long-running narrative that Nevis was ever short-changed under the Team Unity administration.

Speaking with calm authority amid repeated interruptions, Dr. Harris laid bare the documentary truth: every single “fair share” request made by former NIA premiers Vance Amory and Mark Brantley was not only considered—but fully delivered.

“To have all the information on which we could assess what is the fair share,” Harris declared, “we sat down with the leadership of the NIA. They made recommendations as to what they would require to satisfy ‘the fair share.’ Every request that they made was delivered to them.”

Then came the receipts.

The first written request—$30 million—was approved and paid.

The second request—$45 million—was approved and paid.

The third request—$5.5 million monthly, totaling $66 million annually—was approved and paid.

“There has never been an issue in Cabinet,” Harris stated flatly, cutting through years of political theatre with precision.

As government benches grew visibly uncomfortable and the Speaker struggled to maintain order, Harris reminded the nation of an immutable principle: “It doesn’t matter. The truth will stand on its own.”

This intervention did more than clarify history—it exposed the deliberate distortion of facts used to inflame division and rewrite the record. At a time when accountability is scarce, Dr. Harris’ methodical demolition of the ‘fair share’ myth reaffirmed what many already know: Team Unity governed with transparency, equity, and documented delivery.

The truth, as Harris said, needs no protection. It stands.