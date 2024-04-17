Keisha Hobson Elevates to Wedding Sales Specialist at Four Seasons Resort Nevis

After years of dedication and versatility, Keisha Hobson ascends to the role of Wedding Sales Specialist at the esteemed Four Seasons Resort Nevis. Since joining the Nevis family in 2011, Keisha has traversed various roles from Concierge to Conference Services, exhibiting her unwavering commitment and adaptability.

Her journey culminates in Sales, where Keisha found her true calling. Renowned for her impeccable organization, prompt follow-ups, and meticulous attention to detail, Keisha has been a cornerstone of the Sales team. Over the past two years, her prowess in client relations and sales strategies has shone brightly, especially in hosting sites and managing wedding room blocks.

Keisha’s infectious enthusiasm and warm demeanor make her a cherished member of the team. Her innate ability to foster trust and cultivate relationships has significantly contributed to the resort’s success. Under her guidance, the wedding strategy has flourished, yielding exceptional results.

Josh Novonty, Director of Sales, expresses gratitude for Keisha’s invaluable contributions, noting her radiant personality and unwavering dedication. Keisha Hobson’s promotion is not just a testament to her individual achievements but also a reflection of the Four Seasons Resort Nevis’s commitment to excellence.