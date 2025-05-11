BOUNDARY CHANGES UNDER REVIEW: Commission Considers More Seats and or Electoral Rebalancing in St. Kitts and Nevis a must

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 11, 2025

The Constituency Boundaries Commission is currently reviewing proposals that could lead to significant boundary changes and a possible increase in the number of elected representatives in the National Assembly. This review aims to bring electoral representation in line with the country’s evolving population and administrative needs.

Since independence in 1983, St. Kitts and Nevis has had 11 constituencies—8 on St. Kitts and 3 on Nevis. Now, amid a 27% population growth since 1991 and increasing complexity in governance, the Commission is considering expanding to 15 constituencies: 10 in St. Kitts and 5 in Nevis, respecting the constitutional requirement that Nevis hold one-third of the total seats.

This process is rooted in the constitutional mandate that each constituency must contain, as nearly as possible, an equal number of inhabitants. Constituency No. 8, made up of St. Peter and St. Mary parishes, currently holds 9,008 residents—far exceeding the proposed average of 3,814 per seat on St. Kitts. In contrast, Sandy Point (No. 5) and Gingerland (No. 10) have significantly fewer residents, illustrating the imbalance that boundary changes seek to correct.

Population comparisons with other small Caribbean states also suggest that St. Kitts and Nevis is underrepresented. For example, Montserrat (pop. ~4,680) has 9 representatives, the British Virgin Islands (~30,000) has 13, and Anguilla (~15,000) has 11. By contrast, St. Kitts and Nevis has over 51,000 people but only 11 representatives.

Among the proposed boundary changes:

Separating St. Peter from St. Mary, using Canada Hills and Bayford’s as natural geographic dividers.

Creating a new urban constituency from New Road, Pine Gardens, Shadwell, Taylor’s Range, and surrounding areas.

Adjusting other outer constituencies slightly to ensure populations are balanced within a 10% deviation, as allowed by the Constitution.

Redistricting efforts will consider administrative boundaries, natural geography, and population data. Based on current estimates, each seat on St. Kitts should represent around 3,814 people, and each seat on Nevis around 2,636.

These boundary changes are part of a broader goal to modernize electoral representation and ensure that every vote carries equal weight. As the Commission moves forward, public interest and civic engagement will be crucial in shaping a fair and transparent outcome.

The Commission’s recommendations, once finalized, could significantly reshape the electoral map ahead of the next general election.