BVI SHOCKER: WEST BANK RECORDS CEO YO’KILLA GUNNED DOWN IN TORTOLA IN DEADLY SATURDAY SHOOTING

Tortola, BVI – May 10, 2025

The British Virgin Islands has been rocked by the sensational and sudden death of Nyron A. Erickson, the CEO of West Bank Records and a well-known figure in the local music and entertainment scene, who was shot and killed in Tortola on Saturday, May 10th, 2025.

Widely known by his stage name “Yo’Killa”, Erickson’s killing has sent shockwaves throughout the region, with disturbing footage and tributes already circulating on social media, particularly on Instagram, where stunned fans and friends have expressed disbelief and heartbreak.

Though details remain scarce at this time, sources confirm that Erickson was fatally shot in what is being described as a brazen and targeted attack. Law enforcement officials have yet to release a formal statement, and no arrests or motives have been confirmed.

Erickson was no stranger to headlines, having previously been the subject of an extradition request from U.S. authorities over alleged money laundering charges—an episode that kept him under the public spotlight and in legal crosshairs for several years. Despite his past, he had remained active in music and entertainment circles, positioning West Bank Records as a rising force in Caribbean urban music.

Now, questions swirl: Was this a random act of violence, or was the artist and entrepreneur silenced by deeper undercurrents of crime and retribution?

As the community mourns and the Caribbean music world reels from the loss, fans are left with only memories—and more questions than answers.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available from BVI authorities.

