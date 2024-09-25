Barbados Elected As One Of Three UNGA Vice Presidents

Barbados has been elected as one of three Vice Presidents of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) representing Latin America and the Caribbean for the 79th Session of the General Assembly, which runs from September 2024 to September 2025.

Barbados will be the only Caribbean country among 21 Vice Presidents. Barbados last occupied the post from 2002 to 2003.

Vice Presidents deputise for the President, the former Prime Minister of Cameroon, Philemon Yang, at the General Assembly. President Yang began his term on September 10, 2024.

In deputising for the President, they preside over the General Assembly in his absence. They are also entrusted with chairing and facilitating other discussions and negotiations in the President’s name.

UNGA is the main policy-making organ of the Organization and the only body to which all UN member states belong.

The General Assembly provides a unique forum for multilateral discussion of the full spectrum of international issues covered by the Charter of the United Nations. Each of the 193 Member States of the United Nations has an equal vote.

UNGA also makes key decisions for the UN, including appointing the Secretary-General on the recommendation of the Security Council; electing the non-permanent members of the Security Council; and approving the UN budget.

The Assembly meets in regular sessions from September to December each year, and thereafter as required. It discusses specific issues through dedicated agenda items or sub-items, which lead to the adoption of resolutions.