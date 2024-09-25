President Dr. Irfaan Ali and Foreign Minister Hugh Todd Represent Guyana at 79th UNGA Amidst Hectic Schedule of High-Level Meetings

Georgetown, Guyana—(September 22, 2024) President Dr. Irfaan Ali, along with Foreign Minister Hugh Todd, is leading the Guyanese delegation at the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York. President Ali is set to deliver an address to the General Debate on Wednesday, September 25, and engage in bilateral meetings with key global leaders, including the Presidents of Paraguay and Ecuador.

In addition to addressing the General Debate, President Ali will speak at the UN’s Summit of the Future and attend a high-level event on addressing synthetic drug threats, hosted by US President Joe Biden. His packed schedule also includes meetings with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, WTO Director General Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, and USAID Administrator Samantha Power.

Notable appearances include a roundtable hosted by former US President Bill Clinton, a climate event with The New York Times, and a speech at Columbia University on agriculture in Latin America and the Caribbean. Ali is also attending an event on education for the next generation, hosted by former UK Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Following UNGA, President Ali will travel to the United Kingdom to address climate students at Oxford University and receive the Caribbean Global Leader 2024 People’s Choice Award. Prior to UNGA, he was a guest of King Charles III at Balmoral, where discussions centered on Guyana’s Low Carbon Development Strategy (LCDS).