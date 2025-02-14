Happy 93rd Birthday to Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence, Former Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis

Today, St. Kitts and Nevis celebrates the 93rd birthday of Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence GCMG OBE CSM JP, a distinguished statesman, banker, and philanthropist whose contributions to the nation have left an indelible legacy.

Born on February 14, 1932, Sir Edmund served as the third Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis from 2013 to 2015. He was sworn in at midnight on January 1, 2013, marking a significant chapter in the nation’s history. A devout Methodist, Sir Edmund began his career in education, teaching at elementary schools in St. Kitts from 1951 to 1954.

After earning a degree in Economics from the University of London in 1966, he lectured at Walbrook College in London before returning to St. Kitts to establish the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank in 1970. Under his leadership, the bank expanded its assets to over US$1 billion, becoming the largest local bank in the Eastern Caribbean. He also founded several other financial institutions, including the National Bank Trust Company (1972), the National Caribbean Insurance Company (1973), and the St. Kitts and Nevis Mortgage and Investment Company (2001).

Throughout his career, Sir Edmund held numerous executive roles and was a founding member of the Caribbean Association of Banks. His exceptional service earned him several prestigious honors, including Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (1999), Companion of the Star of Merit (2009), Knight Commander of the Order of St. Michael and St. George (2010), and Knight Grand Cross of the same order (2013).

Even in retirement, Sir Edmund remains active in various non-profit organizations, including the Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park Society and Rotary International. He is also a devoted family man, married to Lady Hulda, with whom he shares six children.

On this special day, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis extend heartfelt birthday wishes to Sir Edmund Wickham Lawrence, honoring his lifelong dedication to the nation.

Happy Birthday, Sir Edmund!