Jonette Boyd and Savita Tilackdharry Lead St. Kitts’ Marketing Charge: SKTA Team Elevates Island’s Global Appeal in NYC!

Basseterre, St. Kitts (16 October 2024) — St. Kitts is making waves on the global stage as the St. Kitts Tourism Authority (SKTA) continues its aggressive marketing push, led by powerhouse team members Jonette Boyd and Savita Tilackdharry. The duo recently completed a high-impact internship with FINN Partners US, setting the stage for transformative international exposure for St. Kitts as a top-tier destination.

From October 7-8, Boyd, SKTA’s Communications Coordinator, and Tilackdharry, Marketing Communications Officer, immersed themselves in advanced communication strategies at FINN Partners. Their internship, which covered cutting-edge topics like Pitching for Broadcast, Print, and Digital Media, as well as Influencer Marketing and Data Analytics, is expected to revolutionize how St. Kitts connects with potential visitors.

“Participating in this internship was a game-changer,” said Tilackdharry. “We now have the tools to design sharper, more impactful campaigns that will place St. Kitts front and center on the world tourism map.”

The dynamic pair didn’t stop there! After honing their marketing skills, they hit the ground running on October 9 with SKTA’s Northeast Sales representative, Deborah Traussi, conducting destination training for top U.S. travel agencies like Pro Travel, Tzell Travel, and Altour Advisors. These strategic sales calls are part of a broader effort to position St. Kitts as the go-to Caribbean getaway.

Boyd and Tilackdharry capped off their whirlwind NYC tour by proudly representing St. Kitts at the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) Foundation’s prestigious Rum and Rhythms Benefit on October 11. With local rum and Kittitian culinary delights on full display, St. Kitts dazzled event-goers, earning the island second place in the culinary competition. Chef Stephen Marsham, alongside his talented team, wowed judges with traditional dishes like “Cook-up” and rum cake, while mixologist Griffin Moore added flair with expert rum cocktails.

“The Rum and Rhythms event was an unforgettable opportunity to showcase St. Kitts’ vibrant culture and culinary excellence,” said Boyd. “Placing in the competition proved that our flavors, rums, and culture resonate internationally, further solidifying St. Kitts as a unique and authentic destination.”

From the internship to rum-filled celebrations, Boyd and Tilackdharry have not only elevated the island’s profile but have also laid the groundwork for a bold new era in St. Kitts tourism.

Is St. Kitts poised to become the Caribbean’s next big thing? Stay tuned as the SKTA team continues to shine!

JonetteBoyd #SavitaTilackdharry #StKittsTourism #RumAndRhythms #CaribbeanCulture #GlobalTravelMarketing #SKTA