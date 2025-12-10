“BEDROOM ROCK” SHAKES UP THE NATION AS NU VYBES SURGES TO THE TOP OF ST. KITTS & NEVIS’ APPLE MUSIC CHARTS

SKN TIMES ENTERTAINMENT |

THE SUGAR BAND RETURNS TO DOMINANCE — “BEDROOM ROCK” SURGES TO THE TOP OF ST. KITTS & NEVIS’ MUSIC RANKINGS

The Sugar Band has done it again.

Nu Vybes International, one of the most iconic and influential musical forces in St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean, led by the legendary and incomporable Gregory MENTION Hobson aka De Rasta Man, is roaring back into the national spotlight as their hit track “Bedroom Rock” climbs to an impressive #2 position on the Apple Music Top 100: St. Kitts and Nevis chart, reaffirming the band’s unmatched presence and staying power in Kittitian music culture.

In a chart dominated by dancehall heavyweights, international stars, and trending viral hits, “Bedroom Rock” stands tall as one of the highest-ranking local tracks in the Federation, rivaled only by a handful of regional and global acts. Its rise marks a major cultural moment for fans who have long celebrated The Sugar Band’s trademark sound—energetic, infectious, and unmistakably Kittitian.

The song’s growing momentum is evident in fetes, street corners, car stereos, and social media clips across the island. From the irresistible drumline drop to the sultry “Bedroom Rock” groove, the track blends classic Nu Vybes flair with the modern production punch today’s audiences love.

And the people have responded.

While other chart-toppers include Skippa’s “WYFL,” Valiant’s viral hits, and international entries like Masicka’s “Keys,” it is the presence of Nu Vibes at #2 that tells the real story:

local music is not only alive—it is dominating.

This week’s chart also features strong showings from local stars like Byron Messia’s “Eh” and ASAP Band’s “Drop It (feat. Brandon)”, but the gravitational pull of “Bedroom Rock” is unmistakable. The Sugar Band has once again cemented its place as a cultural anchor, delivering music that resonates deeply with the rhythm and identity of St. Kitts and Nevis.

As the Carnival and festival season approaches, the big question now is:

Will “Bedroom Rock” rise to #1?

If the current trajectory holds, The Sugar Band may be on the brink of yet another historic milestone in their legendary career.

One thing is certain:

The Sugar Band is back—and “Bedroom Rock” is shaking up the charts and the nation.