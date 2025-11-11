ATTORNEY GENERAL GARTH WILKIN SIGNS HISTORIC REGIONAL AGREEMENT ON DOMESTIC VIOLENCE IN BARBADOS

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS — SKN Times | November 2025 —

Attorney General Garth Wilkin represented the Federation of Saint Kitts and Nevis at the Regional Symposium to Advance State Responses on Domestic Violence, held last week in Bridgetown, Barbados. The landmark event brought together Attorneys General, justice-sector leaders, police commissioners, gender affairs experts, and development partners from across the Caribbean to address one of the region’s most pressing social challenges.

At the close of the symposium, six Caribbean states, including St. Kitts and Nevis, signed an historic Regional Agreement on Legislative and Policy Priorities on Domestic Violence — a unified commitment to harmonise laws, strengthen protection mechanisms, and ensure that regional justice systems are survivor-centred, data-driven, and accountable.

In a statement posted to his official social media account, Attorney General Wilkin described the occasion as “an absolute honour”, highlighting the importance of collaboration among regional justice and gender affairs institutions in confronting the scourge of domestic violence.

“This marks a major step toward harmonising laws, strengthening protection frameworks, and ensuring that justice across the region is survivor-centred, data-driven, and accountable,” Wilkin wrote.

The Attorney General underscored that for St. Kitts and Nevis, this new regional framework complements the “real work already underway at home”, referencing the government’s 2022 amendment to the Domestic Violence Act, which broadened the legal definition of economic abuse and expanded access to the Magistrate’s Court for survivors seeking protection.

Wilkin added that domestic violence remains a public policy priority, a rule-of-law issue, and a human rights obligation for the Federation. The regional agreement, he emphasized, reinforces the Federation’s ongoing efforts to strengthen police, social-service, and court responses to better support survivors.

“This Agreement helps ensure that no survivor is failed by the system meant to protect them,” he stated. “Proud of the work done. Even more committed to the reforms ahead.”

The Barbados symposium is viewed as a critical milestone in advancing gender justice across the Caribbean, fostering regional cooperation, and building a cohesive legal foundation to combat domestic violence more effectively.

