ST. KITTS-NEVIS MASTER CHEF ALFRED JEFFERS PASSES AWAY AT 78 IN THE VIRGIN ISLANDS

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Alfred Jeffers, a beloved husband, father, and renowned chef, who departed this life on Monday, September 23, 2024, at the age of 78 in the Virgin Islands.

Born on August 11, 1946, on St. Kitts to Mr. and Mrs. Simeon Jeffers, Alfred spent his early years in Nevis before embarking on a culinary journey that would leave a lasting mark. Known affectionately as “Chef Jeffers,” his exceptional culinary talents made him a household name, especially through his signature recipes and legendary booth at the St.Thomas Carnival Village , Booth #23. Throughout his career, he worked at esteemed establishments such as Panchitas Mexican Restaurant, Drakes Inn, Hilton Hotel, Bolongo Bay, and Emerald and Carib Beach, where his food delighted locals and tourists alike.

In addition to his culinary expertise, Alfred shared his skills generously, cooking for his children’s school events, birthdays, and even weddings. Later in life, as his health led him to retire, he found joy and fulfillment working as a driver for the Department of Health and Human Services.

Alfred was a man known for his perseverance, humor, and resourcefulness. Whether it was fixing electronics with a little “dusting” or making concoctions to cure ailments, his creativity left a lasting impression on his family and friends. His light-hearted spirit and dedication to his loved ones will forever be cherished.

Alfred is survived by his devoted wife of 54 years, Louvina Jeffers, and their children Caroline, Colin, Mohammed, and Marcia Hector, as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His surviving brother, Wilfred Jeffers, resides on St. Croix. He was preceded in death by his brothers Samuel, Rasmus, and Clifford Jeffers, as well as his beloved daughter, Diana Jeffers.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2024, at 9 a.m. at the Celestial Chapel of Dan Hurley Home for Funerals. The family kindly requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Youth Ministry.

Alfred’s life was a testament to love, dedication, and passion, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.