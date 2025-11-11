DR. BICHARA SAHELY RETIRES AFTER STELLAR TWO-DECADE CAREER OF SERVICE AND HEALING IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — SKN Times | November 2025 —

After more than two decades of distinguished service, respected Consultant Physician Dr. Bichara Sahely has officially retired from public medical practice, marking the end of an illustrious chapter in the Federation’s healthcare history.

Dr. Sahely, a Consultant Internist at the Joseph N. France (JNF) General Hospital since 2003 and the face of compassionate, science-based medical care in St. Kitts and Nevis, leaves behind a remarkable legacy of professionalism, mentorship, and public service.

A State Scholar of 1988, Dr. Sahely pursued medical studies at the University of the West Indies (UWI), Mona Campus, earning both his Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Doctor of Medicine (DM) in Internal Medicine before returning home to serve his country.

A Pillar of Excellence in Medicine

Throughout his tenure at JNF General Hospital and in his long-running private practice on New Street, Basseterre, Dr. Sahely has been a pillar of integrity, empathy, and clinical excellence. His work has elevated internal medicine standards, guided countless younger doctors, and reinforced a patient-first culture in local healthcare delivery.

Known for his meticulous approach to care and deep commitment to ethical medical practice, Dr. Sahely has been widely praised for blending medical precision with humanity—qualities that earned him immense respect among colleagues and patients alike.

Leadership During the COVID-19 Pandemic

Dr. Sahely’s leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic stands out as a defining moment in his career. Amid global uncertainty, he offered calm, evidence-based guidance, mentored fellow physicians, and played a key role in shaping national preparedness. His steady presence on the frontlines and public advocacy for sound science helped bolster community trust during one of the Federation’s most challenging health crises.

Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew lauded Dr. Sahely’s contributions in an official tribute, stating:

“On behalf of the Government and people of St. Kitts and Nevis, I express profound gratitude to Dr. Bichara Sahely for his outstanding service and unwavering dedication to our nation. His leadership, compassion, and professionalism have strengthened our healthcare system and inspired confidence in times of great challenge.”

A Legacy of Dedication and Humanity

Dr. Sahely’s lifelong service has extended beyond hospital walls. He has been an advocate for patient safety, health education, and the continuous improvement of medical standards in the Federation. His mentorship has inspired a new generation of physicians to approach medicine with both intellect and integrity.

As he transitions into retirement, the Ministry of Health and the wider medical community salute Dr. Sahely for his decades of exceptional contribution to national development through medicine.

“We thank you, Dr. Sahely, for your years of devoted service and for the healing, guidance, and hope you have given to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” the Ministry stated in its tribute.

Dr. Sahely’s name will remain synonymous with excellence, ethics, and empathy in medicine — a shining example of what it means to serve one’s country with both skill and heart.

— SKN Times