Abuja, Nigeria – March 25, 2025

A groundbreaking movement for economic transformation has emerged as the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit solidifies an unprecedented alliance between Africa and the Caribbean. Organized by Aquarian CONSULT in partnership with the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis, the summit has redefined the blueprint for cross-continental prosperity under the theme: “Bridging Continents: Africa and the Caribbean – A Partnership for Prosperity.”

A Vision for Unity and Prosperity

The high-stakes summit convened an elite assembly of political leaders, economic powerhouses, and trailblazing scholars, all committed to fostering deeper partnerships between the two historically linked regions. The message was clear—the time for fragmented conversations is over; a structured, long-term collaboration is the only way forward.

Delivering a commanding keynote address, Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Michael Drew of St. Kitts and Nevis electrified the audience with a powerful call to action.

“Africa is not just a distant relative to the Caribbean—it is our mother. The bonds between our regions run deeper than history itself, and it is time we leverage our shared strengths to carve out a future of economic dominance,” Drew declared.

The Pros and Cons of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Heavy Investment

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ decision to heavily bankroll this summit has sparked both praise and criticism.

Pros:

The event has elevated St. Kitts and Nevis onto the global stage , reinforcing its commitment to international trade and diplomacy.

, reinforcing its commitment to international trade and diplomacy. By spearheading discussions on renewable energy and financial reform , the government has positioned itself as a leader in sustainable development.

, the government has positioned itself as a leader in sustainable development. The summit presents new economic opportunities for local businesses in St. Kitts and Nevis, potentially fostering trade partnerships with African markets.

Cons:

Critics argue that the government’s significant financial investment comes at a time when pressing domestic issues remain unresolved , including economic hardships and public sector concerns.

, including economic hardships and public sector concerns. Some question whether the returns on this investment will materialize in tangible benefits for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, or if it is primarily a diplomatic spectacle.

for the citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, or if it is primarily a diplomatic spectacle. The transparency surrounding the event’s funding has raised eyebrows, with calls for greater accountability on how much taxpayer money was allocated.

A Bold Economic Revolution

Dr. Drew outlined a bold vision that includes climate resilience, sustainable energy, and financial reforms to empower young entrepreneurs and small businesses. He spotlighted Nevis’ cutting-edge geothermal energy project as a beacon of renewable innovation that could revolutionize the Caribbean’s energy landscape and serve as a model for African nations.

He also issued a rallying cry for Africa and the Caribbean to seize control of their financial futures, proposing diaspora bonds and microfinance programs to drive investment into local industries and foster economic independence.

The African Economic Powerhouse Awakens

Former President of Mauritius, Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, ignited discussions on Africa’s untapped economic potential. She underscored the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) as a game-changer, positioning the continent as a global manufacturing force. However, she warned that without massive investments in science, technology, and education, Africa’s industrial ambitions could remain a dream deferred.

“Africa has the natural resources, the population, and the ambition. But without equipping our youth with critical thinking and problem-solving skills, we risk missing our moment,” Gurib-Fakim cautioned.

A Call for a ‘Global Africa’

Aquarian Consult’s General Managing Director, Ms. Aisha Maina, took the conversation even further, issuing a resounding declaration:

“The era of externally dictated development is over! It is time for Africa and the Caribbean to define their own growth standards and invest in their own futures.”

Maina championed the concept of a “Global Africa”—a united front that transcends geography, leveraging the shared cultural, economic, and historical ties of African-descended people worldwide to build a self-sustaining economic empire.

A Powerhouse Bloc in the Making

Adding to the momentum, Prof. Benedict Okechukwu Oramah, President of the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afrexim Bank), urged both regions to capitalize on their vast natural resources and intellectual capital. He painted a future where Africa and the Caribbean rise as one of the world’s most influential political and economic blocs, reshaping global trade dynamics.

A New Dawn for Afro-Caribbean Collaboration

The Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit has set the stage for a historic shift, laying the foundation for an economic powerhouse that could challenge global superpowers. With leaders committed to fostering innovation, trade, and self-sufficiency, this summit has transformed rhetoric into reality, igniting a movement that could redefine the global economic order.

As the dust settles, one thing is clear—Africa and the Caribbean are no longer waiting for opportunities; they are creating them.