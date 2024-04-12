Minister Joyelle Clarke’s Hectic, Frequent Travel Continues: Heading Off Island Again for UNEP INC4 Conference in Ottawa

Basseterre, St.Kitts (April 12th, 2024):-Minister Joyelle Clarke, known for her proactive stance on environmental issues, is once again poised to represent her nation on the global stage. Amidst her busy schedule of almost weekly overseas and international engagements, Minister Clarke is gearing up to lead a delegation to the UNEP INC4 Conference in Ottawa, Canada.

The fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee (INC-4) aims to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment. Scheduled to take place from April 23 to April 29, 2024, at the Shaw Center in Ottawa, Canada, this conference holds immense significance in the global fight against plastic pollution.

Minister Clarke’s leadership in this endeavor underscores her unwavering commitment to tackling environmental challenges head-on. Her proactive approach to international cooperation reflects her understanding of the interconnectedness of environmental issues and the imperative for collective action.

The INC-4 session will not only provide a platform for dialogue and negotiation but also presents an opportunity for countries to share best practices and explore innovative solutions to combat plastic pollution.

Prior to the main conference, regional consultations are scheduled to take place on April 21, 2024, setting the stage for constructive discussions and collaboration among participating nations. These consultations will lay the groundwork for the deliberations at INC-4 and foster consensus-building on critical issues related to plastic pollution.

As she heads off island once again, her mission to Ottawa should carry the aspirations of her nation and the global community for a sustainable future.