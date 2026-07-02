Apple Syder Management Reaches Out to Passengers Following June 29 Operational Difficulty

CHARLESTOWN, NEVIS, July 2, 2026 — The management team of the Apple Syder Experience is reaching out to passengers who were onboard the vessel during an operational difficulty that occurred on Monday, June 29, 2026, while the vessel was travelling from St. Kitts to Nevis.

According to a statement issued by SKN Executive Travel, Apple Syder Management has already contacted some passengers but has not yet been able to reach everyone who was on the journey.

“The Team is reaching out to connect with and hear from you,” the statement said. “While we have been able to successfully contact some passengers, we have not yet been able to reach everyone.”

Passengers who were onboard and have not yet spoken with management are being asked to contact the dedicated line at 669-0707. Management is also asking passengers to share the message with anyone they know who was on the trip.

“Thank you for your patience, your strength, and your cooperation,” the Apple Syder Management Team stated.

In an earlier update to stakeholders, the company said the Apple Syder encountered difficulties shortly after departing Basseterre on its scheduled transit to Nevis. The statement said all passengers and crew members were safely transferred to assisting vessels following what the company described as a swift and orderly response.

“We deeply care about the well-being of everyone who was on board and are incredibly grateful for their cooperation during the transfer,” management said.

The company also expressed appreciation to the local captains, crews, maritime personnel and its own crew members who assisted during the response.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the local captains, crews, and maritime personnel who assisted in facilitating the transfer, as well as to our own crew for their professional and calm execution of our safety procedures,” the statement continued.

Apple Syder Management said a thorough review of the circumstances surrounding the event is now being conducted.

The company also thanked passengers, partners and the wider community for their support and understanding as it works through the matter.

“We appreciate the immense support and understanding of our passengers, partners, and the wider community during this time,” management stated. “Your patience and trust mean the world to us as we work through this situation together.”