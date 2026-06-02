NO UPDATES, NO ANSWERS: WHAT HAPPENED TO THE BOUNDARIES COMMISSION? REPORTS CLAIM NO MEETING IN WELL OVER A YEAR. CHAIRMAN OFF ISLAND STUDYING THEOLOGY

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Serious questions are now being raised about the status, activity and public accountability of the Constituency Boundaries Commission, amid unconfirmed reports that the body has not met in more than a year and that its chairperson, Mr. Wycliffe Morton, has reportedly been overseas for an extended period pursuing theological studies.

The reports, which have not been independently confirmed, have triggered fresh public concern over what critics describe as a troubling silence from one of the most important constitutional bodies connected to the integrity of St. Kitts and Nevis’ electoral system.

The Commission, appointed approximately two years ago, comprises Chairman Wycliffe Morton, along with Members of Parliament Hon. Shawn Richards, Hon. Konris Maynard, Hon. Marsha Henderson and Hon. Alexis Jeffers. Its work is directly tied to the oversight and review of constituency boundaries — a matter central to political representation, electoral fairness and public confidence in the democratic process.

Yet, since its appointment, there has been no widely publicized update, no clear public statement, no known progress report, and no transparent explanation to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis regarding the Commission’s activities, meetings, consultations, findings or recommendations.

That silence is now becoming impossible to ignore.

For a Commission entrusted with matters of national democratic importance, the absence of regular public communication has left many citizens asking a simple but serious question: What is going on?

If the unconfirmed reports are accurate, and the Commission has indeed not met in more than a year, then the country deserves an urgent explanation. If the reports are not accurate, then the Commission and the relevant authorities should move swiftly to clarify the situation and restore public confidence.

Either way, silence is no longer sufficient.

The Constituency Boundaries Commission is not a ceremonial body. It is not a decorative appointment. It is not meant to exist only on paper. Its purpose is tied to the proper functioning of representative democracy and the fair organization of electoral constituencies.

In a small federation where every constituency matters and every seat can shape the national direction, the work of such a Commission must be seen to be active, credible, independent and transparent.

The reported absence of public updates is especially concerning given the political sensitivity of electoral boundaries in St. Kitts and Nevis. Boundary changes, constituency sizes and electoral oversight have long been matters of major national debate. Any perception that the Commission is inactive, inaccessible or operating without public accountability could deepen mistrust and fuel speculation.

The reported overseas absence of the Chairman, if true, raises further questions. Has the Commission been functioning in his absence? Have meetings been held virtually? Has another member been acting in any coordinating capacity? Have reports been prepared? Have consultations taken place? Has Parliament, the Governor-General, or the public received any formal update?

These are fair questions. They are not partisan questions. They are democratic questions.

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis have a right to know whether the body appointed to review and safeguard constituency boundaries is actively doing its work. They also have a right to know whether the Commission has a timeline, a work plan, or any intention to engage the public.

At minimum, the Commission should issue a public statement addressing:

When last it met; How many meetings have been held since appointment; Whether the Chairman remains actively engaged in the Commission’s work; Whether any reports, recommendations or consultations are underway; Whether the public can expect a formal update on constituency boundary matters.

Public trust depends not only on what institutions do, but on whether citizens can see and understand that those institutions are functioning.

At this stage, the lack of communication from the Constituency Boundaries Commission risks creating the impression of drift, delay and democratic neglect. That perception may be unfair — but without an official update, it will only grow stronger.

St. Kitts and Nevis cannot afford silence around electoral boundaries. The integrity of representation must never be left in the shadows.

The Commission was appointed to serve the people. The people are now entitled to answers.

What has the Constituency Boundaries Commission done since its appointment? When did it last meet? And when will the nation be told the truth about the state of its work?

Until those questions are answered, concerns will continue to mount.