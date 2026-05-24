AL RICHARDS RETURNS HOME: HONDA NEWTOWN UNITED FC APPOINTS ALEXIS “AL” RICHARDS AS MEN’S HEAD COACH FOR 2026/2027 SEASON

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Honda Newtown United FC has officially announced the appointment of Alexis “Al” Richards as the new Head Coach of its Men’s Team for the 2026/2027 season, marking a powerful homecoming for one of Newtown’s own sons and one of the experienced coaching figures in St. Kitts-Nevis football.

Richards, who was born and raised in Mad House Alley, Newtown, returns to the club with deep community roots, a strong football pedigree, and more than a decade of coaching experience at the highest level of the SKNFA Premier League.

The club made the announcement via social media, declaring:

“It’s Official!!! Welcome Home AL Richards! Our Men’s Team Head Coach 26/27 Season!!! The work starts now.”

The announcement was accompanied by images showing Richards and Honda Newtown United FC President Kevin “KP” Welsh signing and sealing the agreement, symbolizing the beginning of a new chapter for one of the Federation’s most recognized football clubs.

Richards brings 11 years of coaching experience in top-flight local football, having worked with several respected clubs across the SKNFA Premier League, including Garden Hotspurs FC, SOL Auto Conaree FC, and DGE Dieppe Bay Eagles FC. His journey through some of the country’s competitive football environments has helped shape him into a coach known for discipline, development, tactical understanding, and player mentorship.

For Newtown United, the appointment is more than just a technical decision. It is a return to identity, roots, and community. Richards is not only taking over a football team; he is returning to a community that helped shape him.

His coaching philosophy, according to information shared, centers on building strong technical fundamentals, fostering a winning community culture, and mentoring the next generation of footballers in Newtown and beyond. That approach is expected to align strongly with Newtown United’s tradition of producing talented players, building competitive teams, and maintaining a proud football legacy.

The move also signals the club’s intention to strengthen its men’s programme ahead of the 2026/2027 campaign. With Richards now at the helm, supporters will be looking for renewed energy, structure, and ambition as the team prepares for the season ahead.

For President Kevin “KP” Welsh and the Honda Newtown United FC leadership, securing Richards represents a clear statement of confidence in local experience, community-based leadership, and the importance of reconnecting the club’s future with its historic foundations.

The phrase “Welcome Home” carries special meaning. For Richards, this is not simply another coaching assignment. It is a return to the place where his football story began.

As the club declared, “The work starts now.” For Honda Newtown United FC, the Al Richards era has officially begun.