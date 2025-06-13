From CFBC to Monroe—Aldencia Carey Earns Master’s in Public Health

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Aldencia Carey, a proud daughter of the soil, has added another academic milestone to her name. On Sunday, she officially graduated from Monroe University with a Master’s Degree in Public Health, a significant achievement in her journey as a dedicated healthcare professional.

Aldencia’s academic and professional foundation is firmly rooted in St. Kitts and the wider Caribbean. She first earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from The University of the West Indies, Mona, where she graduated in 2014 with a GPA of 2.97. Her passion and skill in Labor and Delivery Nursing quickly set her apart, and she continued her pursuit of excellence by earning a Bachelor of Science in Registered Nursing from the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College in 2020.

Now with her master’s in hand, Carey is poised to contribute meaningfully to the field of public health—bringing not only technical knowledge, but also the heart and resilience of a Caribbean woman determined to improve lives and systems in her community and beyond.

Her achievement has inspired many across the Federation, especially young women aspiring to balance ambition with service. Friends, family, and former classmates took to social media to flood her with congratulations, pride, and blessings for the journey ahead.

Congratulations, Aldencia Carey — the Federation salutes you!

