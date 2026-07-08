Sonia Boddie-Thompson Marks 13 Years of Giving Back with Scholarships to Two Promising Tabernacle Students

Basseterre, St. Kitts, July 7, 2026 — Two promising young students from Tabernacle are stepping boldly into the next chapter of their educational journey with added encouragement, support, and community pride.

Tanella Welcome and Josiah Finch have been named the proud recipients of the 2026 Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship, an award that continues to uplift and inspire young people transitioning from primary to secondary school.

The presentation ceremony was held on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, at the Edgar T. Morris Primary School in Tabernacle Village, the hometown of scholarship benefactor Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson.

The students received their certificates and monetary awards from Mrs. Boddie-Thompson, who marked a deeply meaningful milestone as the scholarship programme entered its 13th year.

“This is the thirteenth year that I have been awarding this scholarship, and I am extremely happy to be able to continue providing this assistance to deserving students,” Mrs. Boddie-Thompson shared.

She noted that this year holds special personal significance, as it marks 30 years since she graduated as valedictorian of the same school, then known as the Tabernacle Primary School.

“This year is particularly special because it marks 30 years since I graduated as valedictorian of this school, which has played a significant role in shaping the woman I have become,” she said. “It is therefore my prayer that this scholarship will motivate the awardees to continue striving for excellence and inspire them to pay it forward one day.”

In a powerful show of love for her community, Mrs. Boddie-Thompson reaffirmed her commitment to the school and the people of Tabernacle, declaring that she intends to continue awarding the scholarship for as long as she is able.

Principal of the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, Mr. Dale Phipps, expressed sincere gratitude to Mrs. Boddie-Thompson for her generosity, consistency, and continued partnership with the school.

The Sonia Boddie Promising Youth Leader Scholarship was established in 2014 to assist students entering secondary school with the purchase of uniforms, school supplies, and other back-to-school essentials.

Since its inception, the scholarship has now benefitted 36 students, making it one of the meaningful community-based educational initiatives quietly helping to shape the next generation of leaders.

For Tanella Welcome and Josiah Finch, the 2026 award is more than financial assistance. It is a message of belief, encouragement, and expectation — that they too can rise, excel, lead, and one day give back to the community that helped lift them.

St. Kitts-Nevis Daily congratulates Tanella Welcome, Josiah Finch, Mrs. Sonia Boddie-Thompson, the Edgar T. Morris Primary School, and the proud community of Tabernacle on this inspiring celebration of youth, education, service, and legacy.