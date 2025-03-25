PM DREW TOUCHES DOWN IN NIGERIA WITH HIGH-STAKES AGENDA TO REVOLUTIONIZE AFRI-CARIBBEAN RELATIONS

March 24, 2025

In a moment teeming with diplomatic significance, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, on Monday for the highly anticipated Aquarian Consult Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS ’25). His mission? To forge a powerful new era of collaboration between the Caribbean and Africa, ushering in an unprecedented wave of economic and cultural unity.

With the Nigerian sun beaming down as he stepped onto African soil, Prime Minister Drew wasted no time in making his intentions clear. “It is truly a privilege to stand on Nigerian soil—land rich in history, culture, and immense potential,” he declared passionately before a gathering of dignitaries and media personnel. “My presence here marks a significant moment in the ever-deepening relationship between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and by extension, a strengthening of the ties between the Caribbean and the African continent.”

A Bold Vision for Caribbean-African Unity

Prime Minister Drew’s arrival signals a defining shift in diplomatic and trade relations, solidifying the Federation’s unwavering commitment to its African roots. His attendance at AACIS ’25 aligns with St. Kitts and Nevis’ broader vision to bolster economic partnerships, enhance diplomatic engagements, and elevate its global standing under the Sustainable Island State Agenda.

“The time for dialogue has passed,” the Prime Minister asserted. “This summit is a clarion call—an invitation to move beyond words and into action. It is an opportunity to honor our shared history and transform our cultural kinship into tangible, sustainable progress for our people.”

His speech electrified attendees, setting the tone for what promises to be a groundbreaking summit. The Prime Minister reflected on his earlier discussions with summit organizer Ms. Aisha Maina, Managing Director of Aquarian Consult, remarking, “At the time, AACIS was a bold and ambitious idea. To now witness this vision take shape with such purpose and promise is truly inspiring.”

Strategic Partnerships on the Horizon

Prime Minister Drew’s itinerary includes high-level discussions with top Nigerian officials, business leaders, and cultural ambassadors. His delegation, consisting of key government representatives and private sector stakeholders, will engage in strategic meetings aimed at deepening trade relations, fostering investment opportunities, and exploring avenues for technological and infrastructural collaborations.

“Africa holds immense potential for deepened partnerships, and I am eager to engage in meaningful discussions with fellow delegates—discussions that I believe will pave the way for impactful initiatives and strengthened ties,” Drew emphasized.

Beyond economic ambitions, the summit is expected to spark renewed interest in historical and cultural reconnection. With the African Union and CARICOM championing deeper transatlantic ties, Prime Minister Drew’s presence in Abuja stands as a powerful testament to the rekindling of an ancestral bond.

A Summit of Global Consequence

AACIS ’25 is poised to be a game-changer, bringing together visionaries, policymakers, and industry leaders from both regions. Prime Minister Drew remains confident that the discussions and agreements emerging from this summit will lay the groundwork for a lasting and prosperous Afri-Caribbean alliance.

“I am confident that this summit will mark the beginning of even greater cooperation between our nations and regions, grounded in mutual respect, shared values, and a collective commitment to a prosperous future,” he declared.

As St. Kitts and Nevis takes center stage in this momentous dialogue, the world watches with keen interest. Will AACIS ’25 redefine global economic alliances? With Prime Minister Drew leading the charge, the stage is set for a revolutionary chapter in Afri-Caribbean relations.