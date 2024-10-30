U.S. AMBASSADOR BOOSTS ST. KITTS AGRICULTURE WITH VISIT TO BAYFORD’S LAYER CHICKEN FARM

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (30 October 2024) – In a remarkable display of diplomatic support for agricultural innovation, His Excellency Roger F. Nyhus, U.S. Ambassador to Saint Kitts and Nevis, visited the Bayfords Livestock Centre of Excellence on October 16, 2024. The visit, which included a six-member delegation, underscored the Federation’s commitment to transforming its agricultural landscape ahead of the official opening of the Layer Chicken Industry Sustainable Development Project.

The delegation featured notable figures, including Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Mrs. Barbara Feinstein and Mr. Mark Lambert, signaling a robust interest from the United States in fostering agricultural sustainability within the Caribbean region. The event was further enhanced by the presence of His Excellency Michael Lin, Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), highlighting the collaborative efforts between Saint Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan, pivotal in bringing this groundbreaking initiative to life.

During the tour, the delegation was briefed by the Taiwan Technical Mission, gaining insights into the project’s progress and its significant implications for the nation’s agricultural sector. The Bayfords Chicken Hatchery Project aims to diminish the country’s dependence on imported day-old chicks and eggs, ultimately promoting local egg production.

Ambassador Nyhus praised the project for its potential to enhance regional food security and establish sustainable agricultural practices. “This initiative not only aims to reduce food imports but also represents a commitment to empowering local farmers and improving the livelihoods of the people of Saint Kitts and Nevis,” he stated.

As the official commissioning date on October 31, 2024, approaches, the Bayfords facility stands as a testament to the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis’ dedication to enhancing agricultural self-sufficiency. The project promises to play a crucial role in ensuring food security and sustainability, aligning with global trends towards more localized food production.

With the spotlight on agricultural innovation and international cooperation, the visit of Ambassador Nyhus marks a significant milestone in the Federation’s journey towards a resilient and self-sufficient agricultural sector, benefiting both its economy and its citizens.