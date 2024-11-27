Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas Showcases St. Kitts and Nevis’ “Sustainable Island State” Vision at World Investment Conference in Riyadh

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – The Rt. Honourable Dr. Denzil L. Douglas, Minister of Economic Development and Investment for St. Kitts and Nevis, spotlighted the twin-island federation’s ambitious “Sustainable Island State” vision at the 28th World Investment Conference (WIC2024). The conference, hosted by the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA), took place at the prestigious Fairmont Hotel in Riyadh, bringing together investment leaders from across the globe.

During the high-level Ministerial Roundtable on the opening day of the conference, Dr. Douglas articulated St. Kitts and Nevis’ transformative roadmap for economic development. He emphasized the pivotal role of transitioning to green energy—specifically solar and geothermal energy—as the backbone of the Sustainable Island State economy. These renewable energy solutions, he noted, will be instrumental in driving sustainable growth across key sectors, including tourism, ICT, agriculture, the creative economy, and manufacturing.

“Our vision is not just about energy independence; it is about building an economy resilient to global shocks and aligned with the principles of sustainability,” Dr. Douglas stated. He stressed the need for innovative industrial policies and strategic investments to achieve this goal, calling on global stakeholders to collaborate in advancing these critical initiatives.

The roundtable featured ministers from diverse economies, fostering discussions on aligning industrial policies with forward-looking investment promotion strategies amidst profound global transformations.

WIC2024 continues to serve as a vital platform for Investment Promotion Agencies (IPAs) worldwide to exchange insights, discuss emerging trends, and build partnerships that drive global economic development.

This year’s event highlights the increasing importance of sustainable development and innovative investment strategies, with St. Kitts and Nevis positioning itself as a leader in transitioning to a green and sustainable economy.