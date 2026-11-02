GLOBAL CITIZENSHIP AT A CROSSROADS! HENLEY & PARTNERS MARKS 20 YEARS WITH LANDMARK SWISS CONFERENCE AS INVESTMENT MIGRATION ENTERS NEW ERA

More than 400 global leaders, investors and policymakers to gather in Zurich as citizenship programmes, international mobility and economic competitiveness take centre stage.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | Monday, November 2, 2026

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND — The future of global citizenship, investment migration and international mobility will command worldwide attention later this month when Henley & Partners hosts its landmark 20th Global Citizenship Conference in Zurich, Switzerland.

Scheduled for November 23–25, 2026, at the prestigious Dolder Grand, the anniversary gathering is expected to attract more than 400 government representatives, economists, international investors, wealth management professionals and global mobility specialists.

The conference comes at a significant moment for the Caribbean, where Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes remain important economic instruments for several small island nations, including St. Kitts and Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, Dominica, Grenada and Saint Lucia.

With international scrutiny, regulatory developments and changing immigration policies influencing the investment migration industry, discussions in Zurich could offer valuable insights into the sector’s direction.

TWENTY YEARS OF TRANSFORMATION

According to Henley & Partners, investment migration has evolved from a relatively specialised industry into an established component of international wealth planning and national development strategies.

Dr. Christian H. Kälin, Chairman of Henley & Partners, said the conference was founded on the principle that individuals should have opportunities beyond the circumstances of their birthplace.

He highlighted the potential benefits of additional residence and citizenship rights for families, while emphasising how carefully designed programmes can help countries attract investment and international talent.

DEMAND SURGES AMONG WEALTHY NATIONS

Perhaps one of the most revealing developments is the growing interest in alternative residence and citizenship arrangements among nationals of established economies.

Henley & Partners reports that Americans now represent nearly one-quarter of its clients, while the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia and Canada feature prominently among applicant nationalities.

The company also reports that 36% of applicants already reside outside their countries of origin.

CEO Dr. Juerg Steffen explained that many wealthy families are seeking greater flexibility amid changing geopolitical, taxation and regulatory environments.

The trend suggests that acquiring additional residence or citizenship rights is increasingly viewed as a long-term planning option rather than simply a decision to relocate.

WHAT DOES THIS MEAN FOR THE CARIBBEAN?

For Caribbean economies operating citizenship programmes, the conference’s discussions on international competitiveness, regulatory developments and the attraction of foreign investment will be particularly relevant.

Questions surrounding programme sustainability, international confidence, transparency and economic benefits remain important as countries navigate changing expectations among international partners.

The Zurich gathering will also examine how smaller nations can remain competitive in attracting global investment and entrepreneurial talent.

Other major discussions will address digital identity, border technologies, demographic changes, migration policy and the future of international taxation.

GLOBAL CITIZEN AWARD TO HIGHLIGHT HUMANITARIAN LEADERSHIP

The conference will feature the Global Citizen Award Gala Dinner on November 24, recognising exceptional humanitarian contributions addressing challenges beyond national borders.

Presented in partnership with the Switzerland-based Andan Foundation, the award celebrates individuals advancing humanitarian initiatives, inclusion and opportunities for displaced communities.

As Henley & Partners celebrates two decades of international dialogue, the conference arrives during a period when the relationship between citizenship, wealth, national sovereignty and global mobility is undergoing substantial change.

For St. Kitts and Nevis and its Caribbean neighbours, the outcomes of these discussions will be worth watching closely as the region considers the future of investment migration.

Source: Henley & Partners official media release, November 2, 2026.