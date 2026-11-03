SIX CARIBBEAN NATIONALS CHARGED IN U.S. ELECTION CASES! ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CITIZEN AMONG 18 ACCUSED OF ILLEGAL VOTING IN NORTH CAROLINA!

TIMES CARIBBEAN | REGIONAL & INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Jamaican, Bermudian, Barbadian, Cuban and Dominican Nationals Also Face Federal Charges as U.S. Justice Department Announces 30 Election-Related Cases in North Carolina in 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS | Tuesday, November 3, 2026

Six Caribbean nationals, including a 63-year-old citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, are facing federal charges in the United States following a major investigation into alleged illegal voting during the 2024 American elections.

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on October 29 that 18 additional non-U.S. citizens had been charged in North Carolina, bringing the statewide total to 30 individuals charged with election-related offences this year. United States Department of Justice+1

Among those named is Edread Ray Stanley, 63, a national of St. Kitts and Nevis residing in Charlotte, North Carolina. Prosecutors allege that Stanley knowingly participated in the November 5, 2024, federal election despite not possessing U.S. citizenship.

Stanley, a lawful permanent resident, faces one charge of voting as a noncitizen. Unlike several other defendants, he has not been separately charged with falsely claiming American citizenship.

The other Caribbean nationals identified are Karl Anthony Wilkins, 62, of Jamaica; Gregory Eugene Wade, 64, of Bermuda; Phillip Alexander Carter of Barbados; Juan Florencio Ramos of Cuba; and Luis Alberto DeJesus, 50, of the Dominican Republic.

According to federal prosecutors, Wilkins allegedly voted in multiple elections between 2020 and 2024, while Wade is accused of participating in 12 general elections dating back to 2000.

Carter, Ramos and DeJesus face allegations involving voting without U.S. citizenship and making false citizenship declarations.

Federal law provides for penalties of up to five years’ imprisonment and US$250,000 in fines for knowingly making false citizenship claims to vote. Voting unlawfully as a noncitizen carries a maximum penalty of one year’s imprisonment and a US$100,000 fine.

The FBI and Homeland Security Investigations are involved in the cases, which form part of a wider federal enforcement initiative concerning election eligibility.

Importantly, all charges remain allegations. None of the individuals named should be regarded as guilty unless proven so in a court of law. United States Department of Justice+1

Sources: U.S. Department of Justice, October 29, 2026; Caribbean National Weekly, November 3, 2026.