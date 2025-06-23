“A Nation for All: Ending Political Division and Restoring People-First Leadership”.A Compassionate Call for Unity, Fairness, and Real Progress in St. Kitts and Nevis.

By Dr. Mc Carta Browne

“A government of the people, by the people, and for the people.” This noble principle is echoed in the hearts of citizens across our beloved Federation. Our national motto reminds us to put “Country Above Self,” a powerful ideal that has shaped our national identity. Yet, another vital truth too often ignored is the call to put “People Above Politics.” Until we embrace this fully, the dream of true national unity will remain elusive.

For decades, politicians have promised “justice for all” and “a government for all.” But who does “all” really include? Time and again, it seems that only a select few benefit those aligned with political power, while others are sidelined, silenced, or even punished.

The people of this Federation enter every election cycle with hope. Hope that regardless of political affiliation, the elected government, be it federal or Nevisian, will honor its sacred promise to serve all its citizens. But too often, once in office, those elected to serve change. And while change can be positive, it is frequently accompanied by arrogance, division, and exclusion.

Why is it that after a general election, fear begins to grip the hearts of ordinary citizens and public servants? Why do we allow ourselves to become so dependent on political systems that we surrender our personal independence, our voice, and our dignity? We, the people, are trapped in a destructive cycle of political retaliation and tribalism where support for one party demands the destruction of those who support another. And sadly, even party loyalists are not safe if they fail to “tow the political line.”

We’ve reached a dangerous place where prime ministers are elevated to kings, ministers act as lords, and political supporters are treated as an upper class, while non-supporters are ostracized as if they were strangers in their own land. This is not democracy. This is not justice. And this is certainly not the vision of inclusion that we so desperately need.

We are losing sight of what truly matters building generational wealth, securing opportunity, and fostering national pride. Our small business sector is collapsing under the weight of inflation, lack of access to capital, and a banking system that favors foreign investors over local entrepreneurs. Why is it so easy for foreigners to receive loans, land, and tax breaks, while our own people born and raised in this land are turned away or forced to jump through politically manipulated hoops?

Land ownership should never be politicized. It is a right, not a privilege. It is unacceptable that citizens have waited decades some since the 1990s without receiving a piece of land while foreign investors acquire vast plots in the name of “development.” No citizen should be denied land because of political affiliation. A government that truly serves its people should ensure that every young adult who reaches 18 and begins to work is granted access to land as an investment in their future. That is what a real “people-first” government looks like.

Equally disturbing is the widespread targeting of public servants who are seen as politically “incorrect.” Each new administration seems to view public service as a battleground firing or sidelining professionals not based on merit, but on party loyalty. There is no orderly transition, no professional courtesy, only chaos and vindictiveness. Productive and dedicated civil servants are pushed aside, while incompetent but politically connected individuals are rewarded. This must stop not just in the courts, but in our hearts.

I have served under three different administrations over 25 years, and I have seen brilliant public servants become victims of political vendettas. I have also seen others thrive, not because of their abilities, but because of their connections. How can any leader sleep at night knowing they’ve destroyed the livelihood of a single mother or father just to please a supporter?

It’s time we elect men and women who care more about the development of our people than the advancement of their own political agendas. We must reject the culture where the resources of the country are treated as the spoils of war, owned and controlled by whichever party holds office.

True leadership requires maturity, restraint, and compassion. A real prime minister should rise each day and ask God for the wisdom to lead all his people, not just a loyal few. He must reject gossip and division and remind every supporter that we are one people. Similarly, public servants who cannot work professionally under a new administration should respectfully resign rather than sabotage government efforts out of political spite. The success of the nation must come before personal or political gain.

For nearly two decades, our economy has been buoyed by the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Program. And yet, the financial benefits have not reached our young people, our struggling entrepreneurs, or our local communities. While foreign firms profit by the millions, our citizens compete for menial support programs like STEP, PAP, and LIFT. Why? Why have we failed to invest this wealth into building local success stories?

We should not be borrowing from diplomatic allies to build our schools, hospitals, and prisons. We should be empowering our people to do so. We have the talent. We have the will. What we need is opportunity, and that begins with political will and leadership.

The time has come for a new kind of politics. One rooted in love, fairness, justice, and opportunity. One that seeks to unify rather than divide. One that invests in our people first.

Let us end the politics of vengeance. Let us silence the voices that chant “send them home” and instead embrace the principle that every citizen matters. Let us build a Federation where no one is punished for their beliefs. Let us build a federation where prosperity is shared, not hoarded. Let us be the generation that finally put people above politics.

Only then will we realize the dream of a truly united and thriving St. Kitts and Nevis.

Author Bio – Dr. Mc Carta Browne

Dr. Mc Carta Browne is a seasoned law enforcement professional and scholar with over two decades of dedicated service in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force. He holds a PhD in Criminal Justice from Walden University, where he also earned a Master of Philosophy degree, specializing in social change, criminal law, and justice administration. Dr. Browne further holds a Master’s in Criminal Justice/Law Enforcement Administration from Monroe University and a Bachelor of Science in Justice Administration/Digital Forensics from DeVry University.

Driven by a passion for justice, public safety, and meaningful reform, Dr. Browne combines academic excellence with frontline experience. His work is grounded in evidence-based practice, transformative leadership, and a commitment to fostering positive social change. Currently serving in Investment Migration at GCSL, he continues to contribute to national development through policy, education, and strategic innovation in security and justice.