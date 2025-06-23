Dr. Mc Carta Browne Earns Global Recognition with New Certification in Investment Migration!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – Another proud moment for the Federation! St. Kitts and Nevis’ very own Dr. Mc Carta Browne, Ph.D., MPhil, MSc, BSc, JP, Cert (IM), IMCM, continues to raise the bar for excellence in public service and professional development.

Dr. Browne recently earned his certification in Investment Migration, adding to an already impressive list of academic and professional credentials. This accomplishment also earned him the prestigious title of Professional Member of the Investment Migration Council (IMC) — a globally recognized body that sets international standards for citizenship and residency-by-investment programmes.

With this new certification, Dr. Browne is now fully equipped to engage in global citizenship advisory, residency planning, and due diligence activities at the highest level, all aligned with best practices for transparency and integrity.

“This achievement strengthens my ability to contribute meaningfully to responsible migration practices and strategic development,” Dr. Browne shared. “I look forward to continuing to serve our nation with professionalism, vision, and purpose.”

Dr. Browne brings over 24 years of service in the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force, along with extensive academic training — including a Doctorate in Criminal Justice from Walden University, and graduate degrees in law enforcement administration and justice studies.

His most recent professional milestone is a testament to his lifelong commitment to learning, public service, and nation-building.

The Federation congratulates Dr. Browne on this outstanding achievement and looks forward to his continued contributions in the areas of security, investment migration, and global engagement.

Well done, Dr. Browne – a true example of academic excellence and professional integrity!